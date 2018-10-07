Snow day

A weekly family column from the 100 Mile Free Press

This week we saw what seemed like the proper start of winter and it wasn’t pretty. Tree branches were broken all across town, there were plenty of accidents and power outages caused the closure of the Horse Lake Elementary School.

Personally, things didn’t work out much better. At the Free Press, we’d already been a little busier than usual, with both the Ashcroft and Barriere editors being off and us filling in. On Monday, things largely worked out pretty well. Somehow, when I left in the morning, I could see the trees in the distance covered with snow but our place had magically been spared. When I got home in the afternoon, it was a different story but still not too bad. There was a light sprinkling of snow.

I took my son for a walk and slowly but surely it was starting to get thicker. The next morning there was a few inches. I drive a little hatchback (for fuel efficiency reasons) and did a bit of sliding around on the driveway, which is a few kilometres long.

The long drive into town was largely spent going fairly slowly. One logging truck spent some time leapfrogging with passenger vehicles, passing them on the flat pieces before being passed right back on the inclines. As an extra bonus, someone had hit a deer and left it right in the middle of the road.

With the snowy conditions, nobody wanted to brake or swerve so vehicle after vehicle took the bumpy ride right over top. In my little hatchback, I’m pretty sure at least one of my tires left the pavement. Nobody wanted to stop to walk on the highway in the slippery conditions with fast moving vehicles either, myself included. Not long prior to that incident, I’d seen an Interior Roads truck turn onto the highway behind me, alleviating me of most of my self-assigned responsibilities and the associated guilt of not doing them.

After surviving the daily highway lottery, I made it to the office and… the power was out. We proceeded to the library, which was closed, before finally settling down at a local coffee shop. We’ll see how the rest of the week goes. At least for now, we’re relocating back to the office as I’ve been told the power is back on.

Most Read