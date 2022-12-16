SMAC Christmas Craft Fair a success

Brenda Kozeletski from Forest Grove was one of the many vendors at the SMAC Christmas Craft Fair. The vendors brought a lot of great items that would make great Christmas gifts. (Ken Alexander photo)

The Seventy Mile Access Centre (SMAC) was busy hosting its craft fair Dec. 3.

Spokesperson Caryl Cornett said the fair was very successful and “we want to thank the patrons and vendors who came and supported the fair.”

Cornett said the volunteers raffled three baskets that have been picked up. They also sold 38 hotdogs and the chili sales went well.

Revenue from the fair will be donated to the Green Lake Snowmobile Club, 70 Mile House Fire Department, 70 Mile Community Hall and the local Bursary Fund.

Food Bank Drive

Cornett said SMAC is asking for donations of dry goods for Country Kitchen Food hampers. The hampers are available twice a month – at the beginning and in the middle.

People wanting food hampers can register at SMAC when the Thrift store is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

She said the hamper program is strictly confidential and the hampers must be picked up at SMAC.

“If you know someone or a family that needs a food hamper, let us know and they will be contacted.”

Hampers and gifts

SMAC will be giving out Christmas hampers and gifts again this year.

SMAC volunteers will need to know the age and gender of children as a small gift is included with the Christmas hampers. People can pick up their Christmas Hampers the week before Christmas.

Cornett added the volunteers need to know how many hampers they need to put together and when they will be picked up to make arrangements. “Please phone 250-456-6061 and leave a message.”

The Access Centre always accepts monetary donations, Cornett said. Donations can be left at SMAC or at the 70 Mile Store.

Coffee’s On

The Coffees On program is back up and running on Tuesdays at SMAC from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It is a social function where people can drop in to chat with neighbours or meet new friends.

There is a lunch of soup, buns, bread or biscuits, and desert with tea or coffee. A small donation for the meal is appreciated.

Cornett said the SMAC volunteers are grateful for the help they received this year.

“Thanks to everyone who supported SMAC.”

