Sizing up your newspaper

Next week the Free Press along with all the other Black Press papers, such as the Williams Lake Tribune will be changing to a shorter format (or in lamen’s terms, the paper will lose some height).

Some of you may know of this already as we’ve had some ads in the paper letting people know.

For some, reading this editorial may be the first you’ve heard of it and for others still, it will be a complete surprise when they go pick up their first paper in August.

As noted in our ad in the July 19 paper, the shorter format is to reduce print costs in order to maintain subscription and advertising rates.

Obviously, every time there’s a change, some will be nostalgic for what we had before. Myself I get nostalgic as well flipping through the old newspapers every week when flipping through the archives. When looking through the archives, there are all kinds of things that were different back in the day. From the huge pre-tabloid size the paper still is this week, that’s awkward to handle because of how large it is, to the lack and subsequent introduction of colour, to TV listings and more. Some things have changed but are still very much there. For example, the real estate listings used to be listed in the paper, whereas now they come inserted as a flyer.

However, while looking back through the archives each week, one thing that’s always been there is excellent local news coverage. At the 100 Mile Free Press that is something we’ll continue to deliver.

We’re also well aware that there’s something nice about reading a physical newspaper that you don’t get if you read your news online. We’re going to do our absolute best to not only maintain that but to also improve the pleasure and experience you get reading our community newspaper.

At the same time, online you can count on us for the latest and breaking news updates you’ve come to expect.

Our reporters are on the ground delivering what matters to you as quickly and accurately as you have come to expect from us.

We thank you for reading our newspaper every week and hope you continue to do so.

Sizing up your newspaper

The weekly editorial for the 100 Mile Free Press

