Residents already missing fall weather in Lac La Hache

I definitely will be missing the beautiful fall weather we had for the entire month of October. All of the community events for finishing off their seasons went well and the results were terrific.

The Thrift Store had a steady stream of shoppers whizzing around all three of the buildings, looking for that special treasure or bargain on their closing day Oct. 15. It was putting me in mind of that commercial – big sale happening – start the car! At times it was difficult to even find a parking spot in the lot. Thumbs up to Judy and her crew of gals for a job well done and a successful season.

The crib tournament held on Oct. 22 was also a fun time and a popular event to attend. Folks travelled from Williams Lake, 100 Mile House and the 108 to enjoy the day of cards and yummy spaghetti lunch. A little bird told me that the next tournament will be held in April.

The season windup bingo was also very well attended on Oct. 26. I found myself to be very emotional and teary-eyed when I thanked the crowd for their continued support over the last six months. We are like one big family and I will miss them all till we start up again on the very first Wednesday of April next year. My big thanks go out to Georgina and her grandchildren for the kitchen prep work, Tammie our bingo caller, Judy, Sandra, Jackie, Mary and Fran for all your help in making our season such a great success. The bingo players are very community minded and kept filling the Christmas Hamper boxes week after week and for that, I am extremely proud of them all. Their donations were a great start for our Christmas Hamper campaign put on by the local Lac La Hache Volunteer Fire Department. The placement of the boxes at the hall was early this year to fit in with the closing date of the bingo playing season.

Please watch for the placement of other Christmas Hamper boxes throughout the community starting a bit later this month. The Christmas Hamper campaign is designed to help needy families in the community.

Life was a bit topsy-turvy on McKinley Drive the third week of October. The water system and septic systems were out of commission as extensive work was being done to replace a culvert, which hopefully would help with the annual springtime flooding. Traffic was detoured through Station Road while this work was being done. A boil water advisory was also set into place by Interior health.

It started to cool down the last week of October making it easier to get working on getting the ice in at the Rolf Zeis Memorial Arena. Thank you to George and all the volunteers that helped out in this time-consuming job. Last I heard, the ice is in and the season will be starting off with a free community ice skate on November 13 from 2-3:30 p.m.

Bev Fry has stepped up and will be looking after the LLH Co-ed hockey. The first day for that will be at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 13. The drop-in fee is $20 or a person can pay a season fee for a total of $280. For more information, please call Bev Fry at 250-706-8418.

The Christmas Craft Fair and Bazaar held at the Community Hall on Nov. 5 and 6 was also a very busy place to be. Lots of folks were out doing their shopping and checking out all the wares the vendors had displayed (jewelry, painted glassware, items made from wood, canning, crafts made from cloth, and much more). The atmosphere was lively, the music was great from The Old Timers that were on stage. The gals were busy in the concession preparing a light lunch for the vendors and the shoppers. This definitely was a very pleasant way to spend a Saturday afternoon.

There will be a Remembrance Day memorial service at the Pioneer Cemetery on Nov.11. This service will be held jointly by Percy and Gale Ogden and the Lac La Hache Volunteer Fire Department. The plan is to arrive at the cemetery by 10:30 a.m. for a short service and observance of a minute silence at 11 a.m. Please contact the Ogden’s at 250-396-7381 or Chief Terry Murphy at the fire department if you would like to share a poem or to participate by singing, etc. (There will still be a detour on Station Road if McKinley Road is still under construction at that time)

Lastly, as the snowy season has started, take extra time to stay safe, drive carefully and stay warm! The forecast for the next week is not so pleasant, lots of snowflakes and colder temperatures. Either way, I am not looking forward to it at all….

