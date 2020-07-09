Rain a concern beyond commuting

The weekly editorial for the 100 Mile Free Press

Last week’s big rainfalls meant renewed flooding concerns both for smaller local roads and the Highways in the Clinton to Cache Creek area.

Flooding is not a new issue for the area at large but it’s certainly been a prominent one since the 2017 wildfires. 100 Mile House saw a whopping 33.9 mm of rain for Canada Day, crushing the previous record of 16.5 mm set in 1999, according to Environment Canada.

This follows evacuation alerts and orders earlier in the year. For some, the rain might be just a nuisance for others it has the potential to endanger their home.

Perhaps less in front of mind for most is that it has the potential to become a major concern for ranchers as well. A wet 2019 meant some ranchers were forced to make haylage and others had to buy hay.

For comparison, in 2017, haying season was in full swing at this point. Currently, very few, if any, are haying. Many fields, especially adjacent to rivers and lakes are still flooded or at least far too wet to drive a tractor on, let alone hay.

That’s bad news in an industry that’s already sharply declined in the South Cariboo with the number of cattle, farms and farm operators having sharply declined between 2011 and 2016, according to Statistics Canada.

That’s in part because of the relatively high average age of operators in the South Cariboo.

Even beyond the South Cariboo, however, a 2018 white paper even found that “approximately 50 per cent of the ALR is currently not used for farming.”

With increasing climate volatility, issues including too much or too little rain, are likely to keep increasing, making farming or ranching less appealing.

If local food production is a priority, there needs to be a better overall vision, supports and especially consistency from the provincial government. Consistency has been lacking on the agricultural front at least in part because of changes in government but not just because of that with current Agriculture Ministers Lana Popham’s flipflop on gravel being a relatively simple example.

Furthermore, time is of the essence perhaps even more so in the South Cariboo than in the rest of B.C. More ranchers are likely to retire in the years to come and the longer land sits dormant, the more work it will take to return it to working order, whether it’s ditches closing up or fences going down.

If the flooding remains a concern it’s not hard to imagine another press release later in the year announcing “support for feed on the way” as Popham did in 2019 but, in an industry where your home and livelihood are connected, a longer-term consistent strategy that would stand up to a change of heart, a change of government and a change in climate would probably be welcome. Unfortunately that would require hard to come by collaboration.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Editorials

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
COLUMN: Some more appropriate names for Washington NFL team

Just Posted

Cariboo Trail sidewalk to be discussed at July council

Funding part of Active Transportation Grant

More rain in the forecast for Cariboo region

A risk of a thunderstorm for Tuesday afternoon

Cariboo vegetable farmer swamped by Fraser River flooding

Brianna van de Wijngaard was picking vegetables three feet below the water

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Cariboo, North Thompson region

Prince George, Quesnel, Williams Lake and 100 Mile House all under watch

International Safe Travels designation program approved for Gold Rush Trail, Cariboo Chilcotin Coast

World Travel and Tourism Council approves, businesses and communities can apply

The pandemic is widening Canada’s workplace gender gap

Gender pay gap is incentivizing fathers to work while mothers watch children, a new B.C. study has found

Ex-Okanagan Mountie forfeits 20 days’ pay after sexual misconduct review

A former Vernon RCMP constable made sexual comments, grabbed genitals of male officer in two incidents 10 years ago

Man found dead on Okanagan trail identified as Hollywood actor

GoFundMe campaign launched for man found dead at summit of Spion Kop

B.C. sets terms to review police, mental health, race relations

MLAs to recommend Police Act changes by May 2021

B.C. records 3 new COVID-19 deaths as total test positive cases top 3,000

Province identified 18 new coronavirus cases

Feds announce $8.3M to deal with ‘ghost’ fishing gear in B.C. waters

Ghost gear accounts for up to 70 per cent of all macro-plastics in the ocean by weight

Almost 99% less land in B.C. burned this year compared to 2018

2018 was the worst year on record for wildfires

B.C. orders Coastal GasLink to stop pipeline construction near protected wetlands

The 670-kilometre pipeline is planned to transport natural gas from northeast B.C. to Kitimat

Sunflower Highway, art initiative to connect Fraser Valley, Thompson-Nicola and Okanagan

Sunflowers made out of reclaimed materials will be installed on public art trails

Most Read