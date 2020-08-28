‘Play safe, stay safe’ to prevent COVID

The province has been opened up for “staycations,” keeping dollars at home.

To the editor,

The province has been opened up for “staycations,” keeping dollars at home. To prevent the spread of COVID, take your minimum two weeks of supplies to self isolate in small communities, and follow the same physical distancing measures in places where you live.

Just because where you are going is, currently, safer than where you are coming from, doesn’t mean you are safe. Look no further than New Zealand – at 100 days of no new cases – to see what could happen here. (Editor’s note: Auckland, New Zealand is back in lockdown).

Play safe, stay safe and pretend everyone you encounter is infected as a reminder to keep a minimum of two-metre distancing measures. The alternative could be mandatory face masks any time you leave your property and the logistics of paying taxes to deal with the garbage created.

The sooner we take this seriously the sooner it will be over with.

K Crawford

100 Mile House

