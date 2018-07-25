OPINION: Ride-sharing delayed in B.C. for the third time

In all fairness, Trevena was given the task of putting lipstick on a pig.

You have to pity transportation minister Claire Trevena.

Not only was she forced to announce yet another delay of ride-sharing in British Columbia, she was also singled out by the press gallery for delivering the most confusing news conference ever.

Vancouver Sun columnist Vaughn Palmer tweeted out: “NDP communications shop could use it as a how-not-to-do-it training film for cabinet ministers.”

In all fairness, Trevena was given the task of putting lipstick on a pig.

The NDP made an election promise of bringing in ride-sharing to B.C. by the end of 2017.

Once in office though, Trevena backtracked and then announced ride-sharing required further study — despite having all the preliminary work done already by the previous government. Trevena declared she wanted to get the job done right, promising that Uber and Lyft would be operating in B.C. by the end of 2018, this time for sure.

So it came as a bit of a surprise when Trevena held a news conference last week saying the earliest ride-sharing would come to our province would by late 2019, if at all.

This leaves British Columbia as one of the few jurisdictions in North America without ride sharing.

Instead, Trevena is proposing hundreds of more taxi licenses in the meantime.

It makes you wonder if the government is really serious at all. What happens to all these new taxi drivers when they suddenly face stiff competition from Uber or Lyft?

At a time when Greyhound is pulling out passenger service in all of western Canada, this transportation minister needs to get her act together and fast.

We are facing fewer and fewer transportation options in northern and rural British Columbia. Ride-sharing could be a big part of the solution.

Unfortunately, transportation minister Claire Trevena is far more concerned with protecting the taxi industry in the lower mainland than she is with making real progress in northern communities.

Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett

Previous story
World Cup

Just Posted

BC Wildfire Service respond to two new fires between Williams Lake and 100 Mile House

130 Mile and 105 Mile locations of new fires

Canim Lake pow-wow united First Nations communities in shame-free celebration

“Good drums, good singers, good dancers, good food - Canim Lake hosted us very well.”

Fire in 135 Mile, 3 km north of Highway 97, is being held

Lightning ignited the fire Tuesday evening

Do you support the province’s decision to add more taxi’s but delay Uber and Lyft-style services?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile House Free Press

Fort Langley golfers show up locals at 108 Mile Ranch’s Pud Griffin Memorial Tournament

Locals and out of towners challenge each other for bragging rights

Aging cooling system behind B.C. fatal ammonia leak needed replacing in 2010: report

Technical Safety BC presented findings on cause of incident in Fernie last fall

B.C. man faces 70 charges related to disturbing phone calls

Joel Perry allegedly threatened to kill victims’ families unless they engaged in sexual talk

Voters unhappy with BC NDP’s housing moves: poll

Housing affordability top of mind for many British Columbians; majority saying NDP doing a bad job

Smoke from as far away as Siberia affecting B.C. skies

South Thompson, Central and South Okanagan, East Columbia and all of the north included in smoky skies bulletin

Feds say fuel emission standards need to become stronger

This comes as the U.S. considers introducing new rules that could ease standards south of the border

Chick-fil-A announces plans for Canadian expansion

They’re already in the Calgary airport and want to open 15 new locations over the next five years

Prominent B.C. eagle nesting tree cut down

City investigating after tree, near Highway 99, was illegally damaged

Oilsands could eventually acidify area size of Germany: study

Research involved scientists at Environment Canada as well as counterparts in Alberta, Saskatchewan

B.C. Mounties say porn ransom demand is a scam

Scam asks for Bitcoin in exchange for keeping quiet about victim allegedly viewing explicit material

Most Read

  • OPINION: Ride-sharing delayed in B.C. for the third time

    In all fairness, Trevena was given the task of putting lipstick on a pig.