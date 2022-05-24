Lone Butte Rocks returns this July

Mark your calendars: Lone Butte Rocks is happening once again July 9 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. with an old-fashioned fair with games, food, craft fair and some amazing demonstrations. Anyone interested in providing free demonstrations of chainsaw carving, basket weaving, willow furniture, dog agility or roping demonstrations, please contact Heidi Meier at 250-706-1476 or Debbie Barclay-McNeil. What a great way to start the summer.

Hall Events

O.U.T. Group (Coffee and chat for the ladies) 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of the month

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Bring your own drinks.

For paid-up community association members. If you are interested in getting to know some of the other ladies in our community, contact Mary at 250-395-1994.

Yoga at the Hall

Wednesdays: Yoga Flow 9 a.m. (to the end of May)

Fridays: Bootcamp and Multibarre on alternate Fridays 9 a.m. (to the end of May) Gentle Yoga: 10 a.m. (to the end of May)

See the website for details at thelemonproject.ca or contact Cassie at 250-267-7072. Thursdays: 10 a.m. – Call Prairie James at 250-395-6767 for more information

Volleyball – Mondays at 10 a.m. (closed group)

Belly Dance – An evening of dancing and fun, Wednesdays from 7 – 8:30 p.m. Contact Kerri Mingo at 250-706-2368 for more information.

4-H Club

Anyone interested in learning more about 4-H, call Heidi at 250-706-1476.

Craft & Flea Market – May 28 and June 11 at the Lone Butte Hall. 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The concession will be open. Contact Liny at 250-706-3872 for more information

Crib Club

Crib is coming back to Lone Butte. The decision was made to hold off until September as the summer months are almost upon us. Starting in September, the second weekend of each month will have games at the hall on Friday nights from 7-9 p.m. and Sunday afternoons from 2-4 p.m. Anyone interested in helping out, contact Fiona at 250-256-8019. Watch the August column for more information

Next community association meeting: Tuesday, June 14 at 7 p.m.

