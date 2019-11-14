LETTER: Indigenous Veterans shouldn’t be an afterthought

Open letter to:

Ken Mills, President

Royal Canadian Legion 260

100 Mile House

I was pleased to be in the audience at the Remembrance Day Ceremonies held in the 100 Mile House Community Hall on Monday. The community respect and appreciation was evident with all who contributed and attended.

Thank you for hosting this important community event.

I was surprised, however, to realize that the recognition of Indigenous Veterans was an afterthought and last-minute addition to the list of those laying wreaths.

As Indigenous Veterans fought alongside their fellow Canadians and enjoyed the same respect on the field of battle as all, in conflict was one of the first times that we had an opportunity as a society to build a foundation for reconciliation.

I would hope that the 100 Mile Legion can reach out and include Indigenous Veterans in the planning of this event in 2020. The time has come for full, local, recognition and reconciliation.

Norman Marcy

Formerly of 100 Mile House