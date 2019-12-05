LETTER: Foodbank policy has been challenging

To the editor,

We became aware of an incident at lunchtime that took place at our food bank distribution day on Nov. 5.

We would like to apologize for the way the situation was handled. Our policy to close for lunchtime has made us realize how challenging and difficult this has been for our clients.

We are very sorry for any hurt feelings that this has caused.

We have reviewed our policy to be closed 11:50 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the day of distribution.

We will remain open on distribution days on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to serve all our clients to make sure this does not happen again.

From everyone at the 100 Mile House Food Bank

Previous story
What do you think of applications to open local cannabis stores?

Just Posted

Local rotary club hosting its 41st Seniors Christmas Dinner

Doors are set to open at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 7

CRD to consider rezoning for cannabis facility in Lone Butte

Advisory planning commission recommends rejecting the application

Local residents express opinions on proposed retail cannabis locations

Council to decided during January meeting

Enjoy breakfast with Santa on Dec. 7

People can visit the jolly man in both 100 Mile and 108 Mile

What do you think of applications to open local cannabis stores?

Corey Smithson Williams Lake “I don’t really care for cannabis.” Graeme Kostiuk… Continue reading

VIDEO: Rockslide closes Highway 93 in Fairmont Hot Springs

Geotechnical team called in to do an assessment after rocks fell from hoodoos

Illict drug deaths down, but B.C. coroner says thousands still overdose

Chief coroner Life Lapointe says province’s drug supply remains unpredictable

Trustees ask for more help after tearful meeting on B.C. school’s ‘toxic’ stench

Enforcement has ‘no teeth,’ school trustee says, while kids become sick

One of B.C’s last surviving strip clubs baring all again for Christmas charity

25th annual event is Sunday and raises money for the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society.

University of Victoria researchers develop industry-changing ‘hyper-glue’

‘Cross-linking’ technology already playing a role in performance body armour

Threats to the Fraser River at ‘new zenith,’ says river conservationist

The ‘Heart of the Fraser’ should be deemed ecologically significant according to ORC statement

Grandparents raising children: Shuswap grandma sees need for support

Peer group formed for those who have unexpectedly taken on the role of parenting

Falkland shootout suspect has lengthy criminal record

Williams Lake RCMP issued a warrant for Darwyn Sellars’ arrest on Nov. 4, 2019

Final appeal rejected for man convicted in deaths of missing Alberta seniors

Lyle and Marie McCann were in their 70s when they left their home in St. Albert in 2010 and vanished

Most Read