LETTER: Foodbank policy has been challenging

To the editor,

We became aware of an incident at lunchtime that took place at our food bank distribution day on Nov. 5.

We would like to apologize for the way the situation was handled. Our policy to close for lunchtime has made us realize how challenging and difficult this has been for our clients.

We are very sorry for any hurt feelings that this has caused.

We have reviewed our policy to be closed 11:50 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the day of distribution.

We will remain open on distribution days on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to serve all our clients to make sure this does not happen again.

From everyone at the 100 Mile House Food Bank