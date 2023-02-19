One of the pleasures of winter is making a big pot of soup on a chilly morning. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

One of the pleasures of winter is making a big pot of soup on a chilly morning. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Lessons learned in childhood

Fiona Grisswell’s column to the Free Press

I made a big pot of seafood chowder today.

Big chunks of potato fought for space with clams in the shell while they simmered gently in the golden sauce.

When I make this particular soup I tend to get carried away with the variety of seafood I add to the mix and the stock pot is usually full to overflowing.

But what’s a little mess, right?

There was something enormously satisfying about walking in the door later that afternoon to the rich warm smell.

Comfort food.

My parents were both amazing cooks.

Mom tended to follow the recipe type whereas dad would get in the kitchen and simply create.

To this day I have yet to find a cheeseburger that can compete with the ones he made.

As we got older we were encouraged to try our hand in the kitchen.

My sister tended to follow in mom’s footsteps and follow a recipe.

I tended to walk the line between the two.

I learned through trial and error that some things just do not go together in the kitchen. There were some ‘interesting’ results at times.

One Sunday I convinced my parents to let me make a roast chicken for Sunday dinner. I’d been helping mom make her sage and onion stuffing for years and was excited to try it on my own.

Unfortunately, I’d gone over to a friend’s house that morning and lost track of the time.

When I raced into the house an hour late I was full of excuses and expecting a reprimand for being late.

Solemn faces greeted me as I apologized saying I would get right on preparing the chicken.

To this day I remember the disbelief I felt as mom said the chicken was already in the oven. As I had been late there had not been time to make the stuffing.

So they stuffed the chicken with dog food.

I was horrified.

As punishments go, this one heads the top of the list. Right up to the moment I gingerly began scooping “stuffing’ out of the bird I was convinced I would find soggy pellets of dog food.

My parents got a lot of enjoyment out of that memory over the years. Mom would titter away as she recalled the look of relief on my face as I began pulling out mounds of sage and onion stuffing.

Needless to say, I learned my lesson and was never late again.

At least, not when it was my turn to cook.


fiona.grisswell@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
OPINION: The staggering socioeconomic costs of COVID anti-vaxxer behaviour

Just Posted

A section of the entranceway at Parkside Gallery collapsed after a driver hit one of the posts Sunday afternoon. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
Parkside Gallery closed after driver backs entranceway post

Outhouses and racers ready to go at the 2017 Interlakes Outhouse races. File photo.
Update: Lone Butte’s Outhouse Races and other Family Day events postponed due to heavy snow

Snow continues to fall in Williams Lake Sunday, Feb. 19, with a snowfall warning in place until the afternoon. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Snowfall warning for Cariboo, including Williams Lake, 100 Mile House, Clinton

The week of Feb. 19 to 24 is Freedom to Read Week in Canada. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about your freedom to read?