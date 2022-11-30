Lac La Hache community abuzz with winter events

The month of November started out with snow and colder weather.

Thankfully that scenario did not last very long and it warmed up just enough that the day of the Remembrance Day service at the Pioneer Cemetery was very nice. Approximately 40 people attended the short service with Pastor Mark Carter leading the service with a few words and a prayer.

The crowd all joined in to sing O Canada and Gale Ogden sang a solo entitled Remembrance Day. This year the Lac La Hache Elementary School students created wreaths using their handprints on posters, these I believe were to be placed on the graves which had been thoughtfully swept off by a teenager that was present.

The service then concluded with two minutes of silence. The Lac La Hache Volunteer Fire Department set up and served coffee and hot chocolate which was gratefully accepted and enjoyed by all.

A few businesses have switched over to operating on new winter hours. The Hungry Bear diner opens 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays and then 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday. Free delivery will also be offered 1 to 7 p.m. for orders over $30 in the area, orders under $30 will have a service fee of $5. There will be no delivery available on Sundays.

The Lac La Hache Bakery has also changed to winter hours: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Arrangements can be made ahead of time for a later pickup time if required.

The ice is in at the arena and the Old Timers kicked off the season with their first set of games on Thursday, Nov 10. The first public skating session was on Nov. 13, when about two dozen people came out to test out the ice and renew their skating abilities.

Free hot chocolate was provided by the Lac La Hache Community Club and served by director Georgina Lisoway. Many thanks to Lois Hazard for the decorations at the arena – they sure give off a festive air. Anyone wishing to have lifetime advertising for their business is invited to invest $200 on the skating aids, five are still available.

The co-ed hockey group also started their season with their first skate on Sunday, Nov. 13. Thirteen skaters came out and the chatter is that more will be coming out this weekend! If you love hockey come out and join this lively group.

The Lac La Hache Volunteer Fire Department’s Christmas Hamper campaign has officially been started – donations of food items can be placed in the various boxes set out at community businesses till December 8. Please contact the fire department directly at 250-396-4112 if you wish to make a cash donation or to submit a name for a Christmas Hamper.

New news – William’s Snowmobile Recyclers located on Timothy Lake Road is open Monday to Friday a.m. to 6 p.m. and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends including holidays.

The Lac La Hache Elementary School students are looking forward to a day off from school on Friday, Nov. 25, as it will be a teachers Pro-D-Day. The students will wind up the month by having a Pancake and Pyjama Day on Nov. 30, they are invited to come to school wearing their most cozy pyjamas and enjoying a delicious pancake breakfast. That sounds like fun, I don’t remember having events like this when I attended school!

There will be a community Christmas dinner sponsored by the Lac La Hache Community Church on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 12 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend, for more information contact mark@cariboohousechurches.ca . This event will be held at the Pioneer Centre (OAPO).

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

The first public skate took place at the Rolf Zeis Memorial Arena on Nov. 13. (Photo submitted)