Kids are weird

A weekly family column for the 100 Mile Free Press

My son really likes music. It’s almost gotten to the point that when I come home after work, he just about demands that I watch some music on YouTube with him. As I’m writing this, last night was no exception. However, the day prior we’d had to get up at about 4:30 a.m. to catch the flight back home after a quick visit with my parents in Whitehorse. By the end of the first song, he’d leaned down on the desk and put his head on his arm. By the end of the second song, he’d fallen asleep. This is somewhat atypical as, depending on the song, his response often includes dancing, head bobbing and more. For what it’s worth, he also likes banging on a piano, and has gotten to play with a guitar a little bit here and there.

I wasn’t keen on waking him up. My wife tried to take him off me and put him to bed when she came home not much later, but was met with a fresh burst of energy on his part.

With his fondness for music, we started asking him a while ago after he listened to a song if he thought that person is a good singer. He’s been so reliable in saying no that it’s almost become somewhat of a party trick. We’d ask him, “Was he a good singer?”

“No.”

“Is daddy a good singer?”

“No.”

“Is mommy a good singer?”

“No.”

While visiting my parents and siblings, we put this trick on full display, first letting him listen to some of his regular preferred songs and being met with perpetual “nos” before my brother played him some awful songs and was still being met with “nos.”

While driving back home from the airport, the little voice from the back of the car kept calling out “Bumps! Bumps!” which is what he’s calling his grandpa in the absence of being able to say “grumps.” So I got dropped off at home before he received a trip to Bumps’ house.

Halloween is coming up and the usual paraphernalia are out and about. My in-laws’ house apparently wasn’t vastly different. They had a witch-like statue that made a UFO-like screeching sound. The ghastly creature made him swing back and forth in a dancing motion with a big smile on his face. My wife couldn’t resist asking him, “Is she a good singer.”

“Yes.”

She asked him again.

“Yes.”

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Municipal elections: double take
Next story
B.C. VIEWS: Going back to the disco era of labour relations

Just Posted

Rain, snowfall warnings in effect across B.C.

B.C.’s Interior set to get hit with snow while the Lower Mainland is expected to see more rain

Two Aussies in on solar-powered van passed through the Cariboo

Two Australians sold all their assets and decided to bunk in an… Continue reading

Kids are weird

A weekly family column for the 100 Mile Free Press

Highly anticipated Starry Nights display to return Nov. 23

The “magical” lights of the Starry Nights display have been hung on… Continue reading

From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

37 Years Ago (1981): Plans for provisions of one-way, toll-free calling from… Continue reading

Candlelight vigil honours the memory of Nicole Bell and other missing B.C. women

Friends and supporters share memories, grief and healing moments

B.C. Lions face difficult trek to earn Buono a title in his final season

B.C. will open the CFL playoffs on the road in Hamilton next Sunday

B.C. VIEWS: Going back to the disco era of labour relations

NDP may remove restrictions on school strikes, union sign-ups

Mild, dry winter expected for much of B.C.

El Niño to affect weather pattern coming off Pacific Ocean

Tired and angry, migrant caravan splinters in Mexican state

President Donald Trump has ordered U.S. troops to the Mexican border in response to the caravans

All-consuming midterm battles heat up as U.S. campaigns near the end

It will be a face-off between Democrats and Trump’s Republicans

Narrow window to nab federal housing cash: Vancouver mayor-elect

Kennedy says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has promised significant funding for affordable housing

Stampeders beat Lions 26-9 to spoil final home game for Buono

Legendary B.C. coach will retire after CFL playoffs

Andrew Wilkinson rallies party as B.C. referendum, byelection approach

B.C. Liberals have more MLAs, less money than ruling NDP

Most Read