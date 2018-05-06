Increase in crime

The weekly editorial for the 100 Mile Free Press

According to last week’s police report, “there has been an increase in property crime over the last month including theft from vehicles and theft of bicycles.”

The same note was included in the police report from two weeks ago.

This week, RCMP responded to even more calls (up from 93 to 114 week over week), although that’s not necessarily due to property crimes.

Some people have come into our office to tell us what happened to them. We appreciate readers letting us know.

However, I would also highly encourage anyone who’s been the victim of a crime, to contact the RCMP.

Canada-wide the rate of property crime for those 12 to 17 was 2,124 per 100,000, for those 18 to 24 it was 1,959 per 100,000 and for those 25 and over is was 701 per 100,000 in 2014, according to Statistics Canada. In other words, the property crime rate was about three times as high for those between 12 and 24 than those 25 and over.

While it doesn’t break down into further categories, it would likely be safe to assume that the trend of property crime decreasing with age continues as age increases. Data indicates similar trends for other crimes (albeit at different rates).

With the South Cariboo consisting of a majority of seniors (with as data suggests a low crime rate) and relatively few young people, it’s hard to believe that the cause of the sudden increase in property crimes, whether it’s equipment being stolen from Mt Timothy, cars being broken into or plastic lawn chairs being stolen, is anything other than a few bad apples (regardless of what age they may be).

If, as a community, we are vigilant and keep our eyes open, and make sure we keep the RCMP informed, it can’t be long before they’re caught (if they haven’t been already).

Even if your particular case does not get solved or directly help end the increase in property crime, the increase in reports may help the RCMP when it comes to requesting extra resources.

One final reminder:

“The 100 Mile House RCMP are asking the public to take simple steps to avoid being the victim of a crime by locking their vehicles and removing keys from their vehicles. Recording the serial number of their bicycles will also assist in having these items returned if they are recovered.

“Further, if you are reporting a crime such as a theft from a vehicle or a break and enter to the RCMP, please do not clean, move or touch items located in the vehicle, residence or business prior to police attendance. Valuable evidence can be obtained from these items on some occassions, so it is best to have police look at the overall situation prior to cleaning or moving items found to be out of place after a theft.”

Previous story
Branding

Just Posted

Increase in crime

The weekly editorial for the 100 Mile Free Press

From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

34 Years Ago (1984): The Weldwood of Canada plywood plant, set to… Continue reading

Softball orientation stikes success with players

Kids from 100 Mile House and District met their coaches and teammates for the season

Branding

A guest Cariboo Tales by reporter Brendan Kyle-Jure

A goat of a time at SPCA fundraiser

Annual Paws for Cause gets cash and food donations

VIDEO: B.C. man reminds others to lock up garbage after bear gets curious

A Vancouver Island man captures video of garbage-raiding bear on his driveway

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. soccer club gets professional membership; can join Canadian Premier League

Clubs from B.C., as well as Halifax, Calgary, Port City, and York Region, Ont., got seal of approval

Provincial program to bring disaster planning into B.C. stores

Read-made shopping lists, displays will help British Columbians plan ahead, Jennifer Rice said

A letter to my former self

Black Press Media reporter Dawn Gibson reflects on climbing into the boxing ring for the first time

Bruins forward Brad Marchand warned by NHL to stop licking people

Marchand licked Ryan Callahan’s face in second period of Friday’s 4-3 overtime victory

Modular housing projects to create 2,000 jobs in B.C.: Horgan

B.C. companies are being contracted to build some of the 2,000 modular housing units in province

Aga Khan celebrates diamond jubilee with stop in B.C.

His Highness the Aga Khan is touring Canada to commemorate 60 years in the position

B.C.’s Nancy Greene Raine says goodbye to politics

The B.C. senator and former Olympic skier will be turning 75 this year, and looks to retiring

Most Read

  • Increase in crime

    The weekly editorial for the 100 Mile Free Press