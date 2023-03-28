ICC hosting Easter floral basket workshop

An example of Lake Thyme Floral’s beautiful Easter Basket centrepieces which you can create at either Mountain Spruce Community Centre or Interlakes Community Centre in early April, as detailed below. (Diana Forster photo)

Interlakes Community Centre (ICC) is offering an Easter Basket Floral Centrepiece workshop with Susan of Lake Thyme Floral, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, April 6, at a cost of $40 including supplies and refreshments. Register and pay by April 3: via e-transfer to interlakescommunity@outlook.com, or cash at the hall.

ICC will not host poker on April 8 (Easter weekend) and henceforth will hold it only once a month on the fourth Saturday, as follows: March 25, April 22, May 27, Oct. 28 and Nov. 25.

Mountain Spruce Community Centre (MSCC)

For the second time this year, MSCC has been hit by recycling thieves. The first was at New Year’s and now again, overnight March 9/10. This time, they also burned pallets and left a huge mess for the society to clean up.

March’s Full Moon Walk was enjoyed by all, including a family from Alberta. MSCC thanks the many volunteers whose hard work prepared the trails for the 51 attendees, who came from all over.

Some of them became members, and many graciously donated to MSCC. Cindy Faulkner dropped by to leave several of her stunning peace bells in the park, and one as a prize, which was won by Greg Rector. Wendy Utrich won the Snowshoe Gnome made by the 108’s Cathy Steigleder of Gnomemad.

An Easter Basket Centrepiece Workshop with Lake Thyme Floral, is scheduled for 6 p.m., April 5. The fee is $40, payable in advance by e-transfer to mtnspruce@gmail.com, or call Shannon at 604-617-7863 to arrange to pay cash. Space is limited; RSVP.

Deka Lake & District Ratepayers’ Association notes that Ken Swaffield has kindly built a shelf over the Beazley mailboxes.

The 100 Mile Free Press has offered to leave older Cariboo Connectors for residents looking for extra papers as fire starters instead of taking the current week’s Cariboo Connector from the box. Please only take what you need.

Greetings

Birthday bubbly goes to Polly Black, Dawn Caldwell James, Vicky Granberg, Claire Myers, Gary Cleveland and Danny Stewart.

Many congratulations to Doreen and Jim Wishart and Isabelle and Len Poirier, both of whom will soon celebrate their 64th wedding anniversaries; and to Celia & Joe Visscher whose 54th wedding anniversary is also coming up.

Calendar

Kids Space at ICC: 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Thursday, March 23.

100 Mile’s “March into Spring,” March 24/25, with many wonderful free events!

Games Night at MSCC: 7 p.m., Saturday, March 25.

Horsey Ladies Potluck Luncheon, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, March 26 at Lone Butte Community Hall. Everyone welcome.

Board Meeting at ICC: 7 p.m., March 27.

Log Cabin Quilters at ICC: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Wednesdays. March 29 and April 12 are for Community Quilting. April 5 is for members only.

Crib at MSCC: 7 p.m., March 31 and April 14.

Rescheduled Outhouse Races, Saturday, April 1, beside Iron Horse Pub.

AGMs for ICC & RLDRC: 7 p.m., Monday, April 3

Easter Floral Centrepiece Workshops, April 5 and 6: see above

Easter Egg Hunt at MSC Park (6335 Mahood Lake Rd): 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, April 8; all ages welcome. Marshmallows/firepits; hotdogs/hot chocolate.

Ladies Night at MSCC: 6:30 p.m., Thursday, April 13.

Jam Night at MSCC: 7 p.m., Saturday, April 15.

Resin Workshop (19+) at MSCC: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Apri1 19; $60. RSVP mandatory.

Poker at ICC: 6:45 p.m., Saturday, March 25 and April 22. Play starts at 7 p.m. sharp. Buy in $10, plus $2 for the hall.

Make Donuts at MSCC: 1:30 p.m., April 26: RSVP mandatory.

