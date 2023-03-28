An example of Lake Thyme Floral’s beautiful Easter Basket centrepieces which you can create at either Mountain Spruce Community Centre or Interlakes Community Centre in early April, as detailed below. (Diana Forster photo)

An example of Lake Thyme Floral’s beautiful Easter Basket centrepieces which you can create at either Mountain Spruce Community Centre or Interlakes Community Centre in early April, as detailed below. (Diana Forster photo)

ICC hosting Easter floral basket workshop

Diana Forster’s column to the Free Press

Interlakes Community Centre (ICC) is offering an Easter Basket Floral Centrepiece workshop with Susan of Lake Thyme Floral, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, April 6, at a cost of $40 including supplies and refreshments. Register and pay by April 3: via e-transfer to interlakescommunity@outlook.com, or cash at the hall.

ICC will not host poker on April 8 (Easter weekend) and henceforth will hold it only once a month on the fourth Saturday, as follows: March 25, April 22, May 27, Oct. 28 and Nov. 25.

Mountain Spruce Community Centre (MSCC)

For the second time this year, MSCC has been hit by recycling thieves. The first was at New Year’s and now again, overnight March 9/10. This time, they also burned pallets and left a huge mess for the society to clean up.

March’s Full Moon Walk was enjoyed by all, including a family from Alberta. MSCC thanks the many volunteers whose hard work prepared the trails for the 51 attendees, who came from all over.

Some of them became members, and many graciously donated to MSCC. Cindy Faulkner dropped by to leave several of her stunning peace bells in the park, and one as a prize, which was won by Greg Rector. Wendy Utrich won the Snowshoe Gnome made by the 108’s Cathy Steigleder of Gnomemad.

An Easter Basket Centrepiece Workshop with Lake Thyme Floral, is scheduled for 6 p.m., April 5. The fee is $40, payable in advance by e-transfer to mtnspruce@gmail.com, or call Shannon at 604-617-7863 to arrange to pay cash. Space is limited; RSVP.

Deka Lake & District Ratepayers’ Association notes that Ken Swaffield has kindly built a shelf over the Beazley mailboxes.

The 100 Mile Free Press has offered to leave older Cariboo Connectors for residents looking for extra papers as fire starters instead of taking the current week’s Cariboo Connector from the box. Please only take what you need.

Greetings

Birthday bubbly goes to Polly Black, Dawn Caldwell James, Vicky Granberg, Claire Myers, Gary Cleveland and Danny Stewart.

Many congratulations to Doreen and Jim Wishart and Isabelle and Len Poirier, both of whom will soon celebrate their 64th wedding anniversaries; and to Celia & Joe Visscher whose 54th wedding anniversary is also coming up.

Calendar

Kids Space at ICC: 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Thursday, March 23.

100 Mile’s “March into Spring,” March 24/25, with many wonderful free events!

Games Night at MSCC: 7 p.m., Saturday, March 25.

Horsey Ladies Potluck Luncheon, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, March 26 at Lone Butte Community Hall. Everyone welcome.

Board Meeting at ICC: 7 p.m., March 27.

Log Cabin Quilters at ICC: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Wednesdays. March 29 and April 12 are for Community Quilting. April 5 is for members only.

Crib at MSCC: 7 p.m., March 31 and April 14.

Rescheduled Outhouse Races, Saturday, April 1, beside Iron Horse Pub.

AGMs for ICC & RLDRC: 7 p.m., Monday, April 3

Easter Floral Centrepiece Workshops, April 5 and 6: see above

Easter Egg Hunt at MSC Park (6335 Mahood Lake Rd): 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, April 8; all ages welcome. Marshmallows/firepits; hotdogs/hot chocolate.

Ladies Night at MSCC: 6:30 p.m., Thursday, April 13.

Jam Night at MSCC: 7 p.m., Saturday, April 15.

Resin Workshop (19+) at MSCC: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Apri1 19; $60. RSVP mandatory.

Poker at ICC: 6:45 p.m., Saturday, March 25 and April 22. Play starts at 7 p.m. sharp. Buy in $10, plus $2 for the hall.

Make Donuts at MSCC: 1:30 p.m., April 26: RSVP mandatory.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Celebrating hockey in the Cariboo

Just Posted

Members of 100 Mile Fire Rescueworks to suppress a fire at Gold Trail Recycling Tuesday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
100 Mile Fire Rescue fighting blaze at Gold Trail Recycling

Julie Gilmore, coordinator of the South Cariboo Visitor Centre is looking forward to a good year for tourism. Gilmore was headed to the BC Outdoor Shown in Chilliwack over the weekend to promote 100 Mile House and the South Cariboo. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
South Cariboo Visitor Centre interior getting face lift

An area of the Raush Valley, located on Simpcw First Nation between McBride and Valemount. The nation has self declared the valley an Indigenous Protected and Conserved Area. (Credit: Fraser Headwaters Alliance)
Simpcw First Nation self-declares valley north of Clearwater an Indigenous protected area

A loader stored inside Maple Park Mall was not spared the vandals' attack. (Secure Property Watch photo)
Vandals causes thousands in damage at Maple Park Mall in Quesnel