Leo Holthuysen

100 Mile House

“I don’t know who to vote for. I voted, but the choices were none, really.”

Doug Cadrin

100 Mile House

“I don’t know. It’s kind of the same old rhetoric that we hear election after election. You just have to vote for the guy that is going to bullshit the least.”

Marcy Vickers

100 Mile House

“I feel good about the election.”

Matt Jackson

100 Mile House

“I don’t know who to vote for. These aren’t the best candidates at all.”