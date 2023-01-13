Hectic holiday season in Lac La Hache

Happy New Year everyone! The week before Christmas had to be the most brutal one that I can remember, temperatures were working their way up to -40 for a few days running and creating all kinds of hardships for folks. It was a fulltime job just keeping the wood stove going, the pellet stove filled up and forget the car, the block heater did not work. Now what else can go wrong? In my household we had one water line that froze up and it was an inconvenience to say the least!

Those fun activities the weekend before Christmas did carry on but with perhaps less attendance than was hoped for or expected.

The folks that met up at Greeny Lake fun day sure were hardy – adults and kids were out enjoying the bonfire, outdoor games and visit with Santa despite low -20 C temperatures. I haven’t heard of any reports of frostbite despite the rosy red cheeks on faces and the snow crystals on eyebrows.

Thumbs up to the members of the Cariboo Presbyterian Church on Timothy Lake Road for putting on such a lovely Christmas dinner. It was thoroughly enjoyed by all that attended. There was also a fairly good turnout at the skate with Santa at the Rolf Zeis Memorial Arena. With it being so cold, the hot chocolate and coffee was gratefully accepted.

Lastly, the Craft Fair at the OAPO was also a great success – lots of shoppers on Friday and perhaps fewer on Saturday due to the falling snow. There was live music, a super great variety of crafts to be purchased, and lots of food to eat and to purchase. One lady sold out of her homemade samosas within an hour of opening – wow! Plans are being made to have another craft fair next year at around the same time.

The opening of the Mt Timothy Recreational Resort was delayed due to the lack of the expected snowfall not arriving. The ski hill has since opened and is being enjoyed by all skiers. We have one great local enthusiast (Craig Morgan) who supplies us with daily photos of his time up on the hill. Great scenery shots, thanks Craig. It doesn’t take long for the folks living up in these hills to remember to stay off Timothy Lake Road starting at 3 p.m., as the roads are super busy at that time with folks leaving the ski hill.

The directors of the Community Club have been kept busy working behind the scenes during this holiday season. That cold weather created havoc at the arena, keeping arena manager/director George Lee busy with repairs of broken water lines, cracked toilets, flooded rooms and heaving ice. Many thanks to all who helped out in the time of crisis.

In other news, a new lighting system went in at the Thrift Store, on the recommendation of director Judy Boehm, who is looking ahead to a spring reopening. The next community club meeting is scheduled to be held at the Community Hall on Jan. 16 at 7:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend and membership is very reasonable at $5 per year.

Gale Ogden has started up fitness classes on Wednesdays at the Senior’s Centre. Cardio and toning are at 9:30 a.m. and Pilates is at 10:30 a.m. Please contact Gale at 250-396-7381 for more information.

The Hungry Bear Diner will be going back to its regular operating hours on Jan. 10, 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. with Mondays being their one day off each week. For info, their phone number is 250-644-8983.

Many thanks to the gals at the Post office – Simone Livolsi, Christine MacLeod, Suzanne McLean and Bev Fry – for the superb job in keeping up with the heavy influx of Christmas parcels and the timely delivery of them. Thumbs up for a great job!

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House