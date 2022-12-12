Green Lake Snowmobile Club season underway

South Green Lake Snowmobile Club members out for a ride last season. They are waiting for more snow before they hit the mountain this year. (Ron Tonts photo - submitted).

Green Lake Snowmobile Club (GLSC) president John Sullivan said there needs to be another four to five inches of snow to cover the rocks on the snowmobile trails, and he suggests riders should wait for more snow.

Join the club

He noted the new membership applications are online this year.

Sullivan added the directions are available on the club’s website at greenlakesnowmobileclub.ca.

“This will ease the workload for the club’s membership director and all of the information will be saved for when you apply next year. It will be easier next year.”

Club rides

Sullivan noted club rides are generally held on Wednesdays and Sundays, but there will be some changes this year.

“We want to try some Saturday rides this year for people who are coming up from the Lower Mainland and have to go home on Sundays. We’re also going to create some shorter rides for those who like them and for family riders.”

There will be a Family Ride on Dec. 28. Families should meet at the snowmobile clubhouse (176 Green Lake South Rd.) before 10 a.m. when the ride starts. The guided ride will stop for a hotdog lunch and arrive back at the clubhouse at 2 p.m.

More social events this year

After the COVID-19 gathering restrictions during the last couple of years, Sullivan said the club is planning to have more social events this season.

Conveners were found to support pot lucks from October to December, the club president added.

“We will look at more events in the new year.

“We hope to end some of the rides in the new year with a hotdog lunch.”

Unfortunately, the club’s Christmas dinner, which had been slated for Dec. 10, had to be cancelled due to the lack of response regarding how many people would be attending.

Trail clearing

Sullivan said the club had three trail clearing sessions, which took 85 man hours to complete this year.

He noted the areas between Crater and Jeep lakes needed the most work.

“It’s in the fire area [where trails were impacted by the 2017 wildfire] and a lot of trees keep coming down.”

Ice safety

Sullivan said most of Green Lake has not frozen over.

He suggested riders should Google “ice thickness for snowmobile safety” before deciding on going out on the lake.

