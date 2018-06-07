Graduation from high school is a milestone

Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett’s MLA report

It’s a major achievement for most people, but doesn’t necessarily mean the same thing to everybody.

Some view it as a point of arrival, while others view it as a point of departure.

For a lucky few, they know exactly what path to take in life and how to get there.

Others are not so certain – they may be more willing to explore the unknown with the hope of eventually discovering what makes them tick.

Either way, graduation is a moment to reflect on where you come from, and where you would like to be.

If I could offer one piece of advice, the most important thing is to follow your heart.

If you haven’t yet discovered your passion in life, don’t worry.

One of the greatest joys is learning something new about yourself.

Some might argue this takes an entire lifetime.

No matter what, life will always take you on unexpected journeys, so be open to new pathways.

Be open to new ways of learning, fresh ideas and never give in to self-imposed limitations.

Remember there are few of us who immediately land a job that we love.

There will always be opportunities that can help us recognize what is important in life.

So when you do find that something that makes you want to get up in the morning and work that much harder, everyone can see it.

That type of joy is contagious and provides inspiration to others.

It’s your life, so take the time to enjoy it.

On a final note, please be extra safe on graduation night and encourage others to do the same.

