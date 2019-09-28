Good on truckers for going to Vancouver

It’s said not to look a gift horse in the mouth. Well, apparently the $69 million in relief for forestry workers announced on Sept. 17 required some looking. Apparently, they took funding from the B.C. Rural Dividend fund, a $25 million provincial fund aimed at helping communities of 25,000 people or less to “strengthen and diversify their local economies.”

For those struggling to read between the lines, they took money meant to help rural areas and repackaged it to help rural areas.

One question that’s come up a couple of times is, “we had a very mild year for fires, why don’t we reallocate some of those funds?”

The answer here is that there are no funds left there. If you’re wondering how that can be, it’s pretty simple. As pointed out in an editorial at budget time, the wildfire-fighting budget was woefully short compared to spending in previous years. In both 2017 and 2018, the province spent over $600 million fighting wildfires. For the 2019 year, they set a budget of about $101 million. Somewhat unbelievably, setting the budget at $101 was actually a substantial increase. This meant that the province was more prepared than it may have been in the past but it also hasn’t ended up with any money left over. Though, it could be argued that there was money left in the contingency funds.

Looking at all of that, it’s no shocker that logging truck drivers are going to Vancouver to protest and bring awareness.

However, disappointed as people may be with the provincial government, they’re doing a lot more than their federal part.

When asked why the federal government isn’t playing a part in response to the crisis, we were referred to expanded Labour Market Development Agreements and new Workforce Development Agreements for laid-off workers as well as that Budget 2019 announced a $251 million investment in the forest sector’s transformation as well as $100 million for the forest sector as part of the Strategic Innovation Fund (we’ll post the full response with the online version of the editorial).

This is a lot of money. However, once you factor in that these funds are spread out across many provinces it’s a lot less money. Furthermore, many of the relevant programs that actually distribute this funding, such as the Forest Innovation Program, the Investments in Forest Industry Transformation Program and the Expanding Market Opportunities Program have been running for years. It’s a little like padding yourself on the back for not cutting funding during a crisis. Perhaps more significantly, none of it appears to be a specific response to the active crisis that is developing in B.C. communities. Unlike the municipalities and the province, the federal government doesn’t appear to even be at the table. Now, if I’ve gotten things wrong here, I’d love to be proven wrong; I’m sure our local workers would too.

Good on the loggers and truckers for driving to Vancouver. My advice? They should see if the federal party leaders are having any campaign rallies in B.C. because they seem to need to hear it even more.

