Fuel management

A weekly editorial for the 100 Mile Free Press

This week the Cariboo Regional District (CRD) announced that the west side of the Walker Valley would be thinned by 40 per cent to reduce the risk of interface fire and remove hazardous burnt trees.

The area is owned by the CRD and managed by the 108 Greenbelt Commission. Given the risk the 108 was under due to fires this summer, this is exactly the type of step I’m sure many locals were expecting to mitigate fire risk going forward.

It’s the type of step that I’m sure any government, regulating body or group would be pleased to announce, making it a little shocking that this is the first example I’ve heard of. There’s been some heli-logging of beetle infected trees near Williams Lake, but one could argue that’s for beetle control as much as fire protection (in any case I’ll get back to this).

According to the release, it’s a continuation of Fire Smart management undertaken in recent years. Furthermore, while it’s surprising it’s the only instance I’ve heard of so far, it’s not surprising that it’s the first.

With the land owned by the CRD and a commision and budget already in place, as well as the threat to the 108 over the summer, it’s undoubtedly one of the best set up situations to do this type of thing.

However, just because it’s well set-up to do so, doesn’t mean it’s the only area that needs it.

Electoral Area G Director Al Richmond, said that he’s also working with a group in Lac la Hache and was willing to sit down with any group in his electoral area looking to do the same.

Similarly, Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett worked on the heli-logging in Williams Lake and said she’d be willing to work on a petition that was going around Canim Lake to get beetle infected trees there logged.

Obviously, it’s great that locals and local politicians are willing to put in the effort to make sure our communities are safer but quite frankly after the summer we’ve had, I don’t think we should simply accept the patch-work type approach.

The biggest player in all of this is easily the Provincial Government with crown land stretching across district borders.

Our small local players shouldn’t be in the position where they’re going to the provincial government with ideas for fuel management, but rather the Province should be asking them to come to the table and take the initiative.

If they are working on a strategy or have one in place, they should be shouting it from the rooftops, as I’m sure people would really like to know.

Previous story
Canada’s Olympic roster is still competitive despite lack of NHL participation

Just Posted

Winter Film Series ready with three showings

Focus on sustainability and relevance to the South Cariboo

Annual allowable cut does not need to change, according to report

Only a 24-month window available for salvage logging burned wood

Reach a Reader and celebrate literacy

By Melody Newcombe On the morning of Thursday, Jan. 25 volunteers will… Continue reading

Wranglers Joel Patsey and Dale Hladun in Top Prospects Game

‘He was one of the kids many of the scouts wanted to talk to’

This week in news from years gone by

35 Years Ago Cariboo regional fisheries biologist Jack Leggett told a group… Continue reading

VIDEO: Thousands join women’s march events across B.C.

Today marks one year since the first Women’s March on Washington

Two Canadians, two Americans abducted in Nigeria are freed

Kidnapping for ransom is common in Nigeria, especially on the Kaduna to Abuja highway

Are you ready for some wrestling? WWE’s ‘Raw’ marks 25 years

WWE flagship show is set to mark its 25th anniversary on Monday

B.C. woman who forged husband’s will gets house arrest

Princeton Judge says Odelle Simmons did not benefit from her crime

Women’s movement has come a long way since march on Washington: Activists

Vancouver one of several cities hosting event on anniversary of historic Women’s March on Washington

Liberals’ 2-year infrastructure plan set to take 5: documents

Government says 793 projects totalling $1.8 billion in federal funds have been granted extensions

Workers shouldn’t be used as ‘pawns’ in minimum wage fight: Wynne

Comments from Kathleen Wynne after demonstrators rallied outside Tim Hortons locations across Canada

John ‘Chick’ Webster, believed to be oldest living former NHL player, dies

Webster died Thursday at his home in Mattawa, Ont., where he had resided since 1969

Most Read

  • Fuel management

    A weekly editorial for the 100 Mile Free Press