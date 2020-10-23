Patrick Davies

Patrick Davies

Entertainment offers ‘silver lining’ to chaos

We will not be talking about politics this week, I think.

I mean, sure, we have our own provincial election taking place this Saturday and election month is coming up in the U.S., but I’d like to save my hot takes on that whole mess until after it’s all said and done. Unless Florida does its whole thing again.

Anyway … I don’t know about you but 2020 has been a pretty great year, objectively speaking, in one aspect of my life: entertainment. Sure, I very nearly ended up unemployed, had to move and haven’t been able to see any of my grandparents in person as I’d planned, but y’know there have been some great TV shows, movies and video games released this year.

Take, for example, the smash-hit success of Netflix’s true-crime documentary series Tiger King that documented the bizarre, humorous and criminal dealings of Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin and a rogues gallery of other private zoo owners in the United States. Each episode was masterfully crafted to leave you wanting more and living proof that sometimes truth really is stranger than fiction. Now, of course, one could argue Netflix benefited from having a captive audience as Tiger King came out in those first weeks of lockdown in March but its content was undeniably captivating.

No major Superhero movies were released this year, for obvious reasons, although Sonic the Hedgehog has the honour of being the highest-grossing superhero flick in a decade that wasn’t made for Marvel. On the small screen, the superhero genre still thrived and changed with the second season of both The Umbrella Academy and The Boys. Both are more mature takes on superheroes, with The Boys a quite literal X-Rated interpretation, but they prove there is an appetite for quirky character study and world-building while addressing serious themes like racism and intolerance.

On the video game side of things, I take delight in the fact that so many quality games were released this year. From the masterpiece of demonic mayhem that was Doom Eternal to the cute and cuddly Animal Crossing: New Horizons to, most recently, Space Crew, a cartoony homage to Star Trek and space-faring science fiction of all kind, it’s already been a great year for gaming. With the monolithic excitement for the imminent release of the long-awaited Cyberpunk 2077, the year only stands to get better.

The point I’m trying to make here is that in the midst of a chaotic, stressful and upsetting year, there was and still is, joy to be found. For me, it was entertainment and visiting my family over the summer, for you it might have been finally starting that new garden, restoring that old car or reading a good book.

Life is always about finding that silver lining in every situation and I think, if nothing else, 2020 has taught us that.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Just Posted

Up to 10 centimetres of snow expected on Highway 97 from Clinton to Begbie Summit and in 100 Mile House. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press)
Environment Canada issues snowfall alert in South Cariboo

Up to 10 centimetres of snow expected this morning before tapering to flurries this evening.

Council installed weight load signs on Horse Lake Bridge (Kelly Sinoski, 100 Mile Free Press photo)
Essential and emergency vehicles exempt from bridge weight restrictions

Concerns raised over Horse Lake Bridge

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
RCMP Highlights: Reports of CRA scam calls ramping up this fall

The CRA cannot issue a warrant for your arrest and the RCMP will not come to your home

Wendy Hamblin, coordinator of the Free Store at St. Timothy’s St. Anglican Church, shows off a couple of coats ahead of the Coats for All 2020 campaign, which kicks off Nov. 1. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press).
Wanted: warm coats for all

Annual campaign kicks off to collect winter outerwear

Patrick Davies
Entertainment offers ‘silver lining’ to chaos

We will not be talking about politics this week, I think. I… Continue reading

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry at a COVID-19 press conference in September 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C shatters single-day COVID-19 record with 274 new cases; most linked to gatherings

No deaths reported in past 24 hours

RCMP stock photo (Black Press)
Charges laid against Prince George man, 39, in drug trafficking probe

Tyler Aaron Gelowitz is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 18

Green party Leader Sonia Furstenau arrives to announce her party’s election platform in New Westminster, B.C., on October 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. Green party says it’s raised nearly $835,000 in 38 days

NDP Leader John Horgan is holding his final virtual campaign event

U.S. border officers at the Peace Arch crossing arrested two men on California warrants this week. (File photo)
Ottawa predicts system delays, backlogs unless court extends life of refugee pact

Canada and the United States recognize each other as safe places to seek protection

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, BC NDP leader John Horgan and BC Green leader Sonia Furstenau. (File)
B.C. VOTES 2020: Climate change and sustainability promises from the parties

Snap election has led to a short campaign; here’s the lowdown on the platforms

Conservative member of Parliament Michelle Rempel Garner, left to right, Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole and Conservative Deputy Leader Candice Bergen arrive to hold a press conference in Ottawa on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
No-confidence showdown over sweeping Tory motion on government handling of pandemic

The Conservative motion is to be put to a vote Monday and has the support of both the Bloc Québécois and NDP

B.C. Chief Electoral Officer Anton Boegman (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Elections B.C. beefs up local teams for surge of mail-in ballots

Nearly half a million mailed ballots have been received

Most Read