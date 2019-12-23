EDITORIAL: As 2019 comes to a close, it’s best to look ahead

It’s hard to argue 2019 was a great year for 100 Mile House. With mills closing, there’s no doubt it’s been a rough year with some families moving out of the area and others, undoubtedly, going through a rough time.

Not only that but washouts again hit Highway 97, we lost some community members, a number of homes have been lost to fire, wildfires were again on everyone’s radar, though, thankfully, we didn’t see the kind of magnitude of 2017 and 2018 and measles made an appearance in the South Cariboo.

However, 2019 wasn’t just doom and gloom.

The year saw new ownership “resurrect” the Mt. Timothy Ski Area, which had been closed, a number of (other) local businesses announced new investments and award wins, a new motocross track opened up and the community pulled together, as usual, for the Christmas season.

Where the federal election falls within all of this probably depends on your political disposition.

Though, as a whole, it’s probably fair to say that 2019 was a bit of a downer.

As the year comes to an end, it’s a time to reflect on everything that has happened and, importantly, to look to the future. We can’t undo what happened in 2019. However, dwelling upon those things will not be to the benefit of any of us.

Looking ahead (I’d say looking forward but “forward” has a bit of a different political connotation these days), it’s easier to be positive than looking backwards. Looking ahead, we live in a beautiful area with plenty of things to enjoy. Looking ahead, the South Cariboo is still a popular retirement area. Looking ahead, the area is much better prepared for wildfires than we’ve been in the past. Looking ahead, there are plenty of things to be positive about. Some of them may only be small but small things can add up.

As we ring in the New Year, if we can’t toast to an excellent 2019, let us instead toast to the year ahead and all the good that it may see.

Here’s to a Merry Christmas and an outstanding New Year.