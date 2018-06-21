LETTER: Disappointed that letter was included in the paper

To the editor:

I am contacting you because I am appalled that a letter titled No need to be welcomed as guests was published in the most recent edition of the 100 Mile Free Press.

The blatant racism that was expressed in this piece has no place in a community paper.

Not only is it offensive to the First Nations students that graduated this year, it is offensive to Chief Helen Henderson, to the Canim Lake Band and to all the Bands that live on this land.

As a member of the Graduating Class of 2018, I am disappointed that this was included in the paper because it in no way represents our feelings on the matter. Dan Westwood’s sentiments are his alone and should not be used to represent the class.

I understand that the paper encourages people to send in their personal opinions on matters in the community, but racist opinions and thoughts have no place being published.

This reflects poorly on the paper itself and those who work there. It has certainly made me question the standards that the paper upholds.

On behalf of myself (a student with First Nations ancestry) and other graduating students, we would like to see some actions taken to resolve this issue.

Sincerely,

Lauren McLean

A Graduated Student of Class 2018