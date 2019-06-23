Diaries: Call it luck

Just as I thought I was on the brink of losing all faith in dating, the unexpected came along.

The previous unsuccessful attempts at dating had me on an ‘I don’t need no man’ kick, but clearly, that was a figment of my imagination because I was still looking whether I’d like to admit it or not.

With very little desire, I still kept up with the conversations on Grindr that were bound to hit a dead end.

And then just like that my faith began to be restored.

I had just finished watching some romantic comedy when I got on my phone and opened up the dating app – searching for a conversation that didn’t lack substance. I noticed I had a notification from someone who stood out from the others. He was relatively close but was only passing by through town, so we never had the chance to meet in person.

We continued to exchange a few messages and this too, seemed like it was headed for a dead end, but I was wrong. I’m smart enough to know not to get ahead of myself when it comes to Grindr, but this guy was genuinely interested in what I had to say.

Despite the fact we couldn’t meet, he still continued to talk to me and he hasn’t stopped since.

I can’t remember the last time I stayed up into the late hours of the night talking about anything and everything – or the last time I have had a foolish grin on my face, as I do know, while I write this column.

Here’s the catch, he’s Australian and though he has been living in Canada for the last two years, his visa just expired and had to fly back home … just my luck. There I am thinking I finally (virtually) met someone worthwhile, it just so happens that he lives 12,789 km away from British Columbia.

The distance is a big thing and is something to seriously consider – if it’s worth trying. It might seem crazy of me to try and see where things go but I think I am willing to. My track record of dating attempts have been questionable and until now, nothing has seemed so worthwhile.

So what’s the harm, right?

I know better to only take this for what it is, but I will say I have a good feeling about this.

Sometimes we are in the right place, at the right time, and it just goes to show when things seem hopeless and you’re ready to give up – don’t, because good will come along when you least expect it.

I wouldn’t suggest downloading Grindr if you’re looking for love but you never know.

It’s quite possible that this Pretty Woman, Julia Roberts type might have found that Say Anything, John Cusack, kind of man.