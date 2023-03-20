Fiona Grisswell. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Fiona Grisswell. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Considering the forks in the road

Fiona Grisswell’s column to the Free Press

Driving is a singularly mind-numbing chore.

Especially when you are tired.

I was driving home from the Kamloops airport a few days ago. After seven hours of being in the air or sitting in airports, the two-plus hours drive back to Lone Butte seemed endless.

It probably did not help that I had been sick the night before and was operating on three hours of sleep.

Not a great way to end a wonderful week.

I was feeling grumbly and miserable and, truth be told, a little bit sorry for myself as I really didn’t want to come home.

After mentally dismantling the airline industry for making my 2.5 hours of actual flight time from Regina to Kamloops take up an entire day, I suddenly realized my phone had a three per cent charge left on it and was in immediate need of some juice.

Which led me to forks in the road.

The first time I drove that route I almost got tricked into turning left at the junction onto Highway 99 from Highway 97 north of Cache Creek.

The jeep’s GPS really wanted me to take the left-hand “fork.”

Thankfully, the GPS on my phone (which hadn’t uttered a peep the entire trip) chose that moment to wake up and yell at me ‘go right’.

On this trip, my faithful GPS warned me well in advance that I really did want to stay right and we sailed on past the junction.

But it left me thinking about forks in the road.

What would have happened if I had gone left instead of right that first time?

What happens to all those roads not taken?

What if I had gone to law school when I graduated?

Would my life have been different if my parents named me Janet after my mom’s best friend instead of Fiona?

Where would I be today if I had finished my degree in biology instead of switching to graphic design?

Who would my kids be?

Our lives are a series of these forks in the road. We weigh the odds and then make the decision to go left or right.

From the time I was little, writing has been the one thing I wanted to do more than anything. Why did I never pursue it? I don’t have an answer.

I pondered this as the jeep ate up the miles and the lights of Lone Butte and home grew closer.

I’m not a believer in pre-destination but as I pulled into home, I couldn’t help thinking I am right where I was always supposed to be.


fiona.grisswell@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Houston’s mayor makes pitch for economic assistance

Just Posted

A cougar was euthanized near Lac La Hache Saturday after killing a dog. (File photo)
Cougar euthanized after taking dog from porch at Lac La Hache

Murray Daly will assume his new role of the Cariboo Regional District's CAO on May 15, 2023. (CRD photo)
Cariboo Regional District appoints new chief administrative officer

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Home hit by bullets in drive-by shooting near Clearwater; police investigating

March 20, the first day of spring, is also International Day of Happiness. (File photo)
Strong social circles increase happiness and may increase life span