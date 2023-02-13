Come for breakfast, support the firefighters

Lori Hourie was seen delivering two of Interlakes Market’s delicious free breakfasts on Jan. 28. (Diana Forster photo).

Breakfast at Interlakes Market

Saturday, Jan. 28 saw the first of three free breakfasts provided by Interlakes Market Canco, which served over 40 happy residents. The Market now asks for a minimum donation of $1 per breakfast—which will be matched by Interlakes Canco—with all proceeds being equally divided between Deka Lake & District Volunteer Fire Department and Interlakes Volunteer Fire Department.

Feb. 11, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., is your last chance to support our VFDs in this manner!

Mountain Spruce events

This month’s Ladies Night, tonight, Feb. 9, at Mountain Spruce Community Centre (MSCC) is entitled “Spa Night.” Those lucky enough to have a space will make bath bombs and sugar scrub, after enjoying a hand salt scrub followed by a relaxing paraffin hand dip and a full hand moisturizing massage. Ladies were even invited to wear PJs so they could just jump into bed for a restful sleep when they got home!

Great to see the popular Jam Night coming back at 7 p.m., Feb. 11. Bring your instruments and voices, and jam with friends and neighbours. All ages, skill levels and abilities are welcome. Let’s hear all the talent from around our lakes!

Check their Facebook page for details on the Resin Workshop on Wednesday, March 22, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., restricted to ages 19+. Reserve your $60 spot ASAP.

Stay tuned for a Full Moon Snowshoe/Walk at MSC Park on March 11.

MSCC is really outdoing itself these days! Residents are most appreciative and look forward to the next brilliant idea.

DLDVFD Fishing Derby

Deka Lake & District Volunteer Fire Department Society is hosting a Winter Fishing Derby on Feb. 18, with all proceeds to the fire hall. Weigh in at Access #12 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. All tickets cost $10, from any firefighter or at the weigh-in. Fish prizes are awarded to three places for each of lake trout/burbot, kokanee and rainbow. Raffle prizes included a pellet smoker oven, a custom fire pit on skis and $200 cash. There will also be a 50/50 draw.

Prize giving will be on the ice after 2 p.m. as soon as possible. All tickets are entered for the raffle and door prizes even if you don’t fish, but winners must be present to win.

Refreshments will also be available.

Interlakes Community Centre

Dolores’ cardio classes have been running for months at the Interlakes Community Centre (ICC), but she has now dropped her Tuesday afternoon class and replaced it with a Sunday class at 9:30 a.m. Sunday classes are on Feb. 12, March 12 and March 26. For info, e-mail dollyciao@gmail.com, or call 604-202-5714.

Especially for home-schooled children, Art & Crafts is on Feb. 21 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Cambria’s weekly Tuesday class, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., offers alternating Restorative and Hatha yoga.

Calendar

Ladies “Spa” Night at MSCC: tonight (Feb. 9), 6:30 p.m.

Ladies Only Auction at ICC: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 11. Vendors should arrive with their “wares” at 12:30 p.m.

Poker at ICC: 6:45 p.m., Saturdays, Feb. 11 and 25. Play starts at 7 p.m. sharp. Buy in $10, plus $2 for the hall.

Jam Night at MSCC, Feb. 11: see above

Log Cabin Quilters at ICC: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Wednesdays. Feb. 15 and March 1 are for members only. Community Quilting is Feb. 22 and March 8.

Interlakes Horse Club Meet ’n Greet at ICC; 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 16. All interested parties welcome.

Crib at MSCC: 7 p.m., Fridays, Feb. 17 and March 3.

Deka Fishing Derby, Access #12, Feb. 18: see above

Valentine Dinner Dance at ICC: From 6 p.m., Feb. 18. Reservations with payment are mandatory by Feb. 12.

Outhouse Races (beside the Iron Horse Pub): Sunday, Feb. 19.

Games Night at MSCC: 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 25.

ICC Board Meeting at ICC: 7 p.m., Feb. 27.

