Column: Get ready for stinkin’ good time at garlice festival

Our community has great news!

The Lac La Hache Volunteer Fire department has a new fire truck – it left Winnipeg and arrived here in the middle of July. This truck is a great addition to the existing fleet and will be on display at the South Cariboo Garlic Festival at the end of August.

The garlic festival had been put on the back burner for the last couple of years but it is a go! Mark Aug. 27- 28 down on your calendar – there will be lots of activities going on and yes lots of shopping!

Currently, there are approximately 60 vendors signed up, the entertainment is all set and the last-minute details are being finalized. As always there is a huge demand for volunteers to help with parking and working at the gate – please, if you can spare a few hours to help out, contact Jeanette McCrea at 250-706-8566. It will be greatly appreciated and working for two hours will gain you a free pass to the festival.

The historic Felker House will be open during the garlic festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 and Sunday Aug. 28. The house was built around 1884 by Dick Felker and was the centre of the homestead at 118 Mile on the Cariboo Road where it was an integral link in a series of farms, ranches and roadhouses along the route. The Lac La Hache Historical Society maintains the house and invites you to visit during the garlic festival.

As July had mostly great weather, the farmers were busy doing their haying, definitely some very long busy days for them. Thankfully the rain stayed away long enough and the bales were all stored away in time.

There was rather a large cattle drive up our way a few weeks ago. Never fails I always find myself without my camera to take a picture or two. It is fascinating to see the cattle dogs working and the cowboys moving the herd. This year the cattle were quite late hitting the open range judging by all the tall grass around, no worries about the cows having enough to eat!

I am beginning to think that the grader operator reads my column. Just a day or two after it came out, he spent a few days up here working and fixing up our road. Now that there has been some rain, we are turning to washboard with a few potholes – good news though, the grader is already parked at the junction of Timothy Lake and Spout Lake road all ready to roll.

The local pickleball group held an open house at the Rolf Zeis Memorial Arena during Hot July nights weekend. Unfortunately not many stopped by to check out this activity but the overall response was great for the fundraiser. There were some great prizes offered by local sponsors and the good news is that local people won.

Things are heating up at the community hall on Wednesday nights. The number of bingo players has been increasing weekly as the jackpots climb higher and higher. Stop by and try out your luck!

Ryan Brassart reports that kokanee fishing has been great! Obviously, his homemade fishing lures are doing the trick – check them out (Log Home Lures) at the 108 Heritage farmers market on Saturdays.

It seems like we are getting more and more talented people showing up in our community. Recently I have seen photos of kitchen knives made by Riley Siegerist – they truly are a work of art. If you are interested in seeing more, search for Riley on Facebook.

The Cruzers and the Lakers car clubs made a point of meeting up at Skookum Scoops at the end of July. There was an impressive show of vehicles on display for all to enjoy.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House