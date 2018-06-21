LETTER: Chief Helen Henderson’s message was about respect

A letter to the editor by Sarah Thirsk and Don Kinasewich

To the editor:

In appreciation of Chief Helen Henderson’s address to the Class of 2018

Chief Helen Henderson’s message on June 1 was about respect. In welcoming us to the traditional Secwepemc land, we recognize the historical fact that Secwepemc people were calling this territory home long before the arrival of settlers.

Learning, the building of knowledge and critical thinking skills, is the ultimate accomplishment we are celebrating at Grad ceremonies.

Our children have grown into young adults, full of potential and possibility.

Graduating with a deeper understanding of First Nations history and the impact of colonialism is amongst the many worthy achievements we were acknowledging that evening.

Thank you, Chief Helen Henderson for your welcome and poignant message to our graduates about the importance of relationships, as told through the story of the crane family.

It truly resonated with us as a genuine, heartfelt message to the graduates.

108 Mile Ranch

Sarah Thirsk and Don Kinasewich

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.