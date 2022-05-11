Bridge Lake Fair to offer magical illusions of Jesaja Class

Bridge Lake Fair (BLF) is excited to announce that, in addition to Hattie & Amos’ fun kids’ stuff, they will have the magical illusions of Jesaja Class, who hails from Nemaiah Valley. One of Jesaja’s earliest professional appearances was at the Canada Day celebrations at Interlakes Corner in 2014. No one who saw him there has ever forgotten.

The Bridge Lake Fair is slated for Aug. 20-21.

The Driving Horse Competition will be at Interlakes Rodeo Grounds and the 7th Annual Interlakes Show ’n Shine will be at Interlakes Community Centre (ICC).

Quilting competition

Quilters are invited to submit one (only) entry in the Log Cabin Quilters’ (LCQ) Challenge, themed “My Cariboo.” Quilts may be any shape, but must be made by that entrant and no larger than 36” square. This is a People’s Choice competition, which awards no points. Instead, the winner will receive a $50 Dancing Quilts gift certificate donated by LCQ.

The competitor who earns the most points overall receives the Grand Aggregate Trophy and an additional $50, up from $25 in previous years.

Best of Show winners in sections for Garden Fruits & Vegetables, Preserving, Rugs & Quilts and Wine & Beer will have their names added to the permanent trophies, and receive a $25 gift certificate. Hi-Point winner of the students’ section will receive a plaque. BLF’s 2022 Roving Trophy will go to Best of Show photograph. Entry booklets will be available in late May.

On board

Roe Lake & District Recreation Commission and ICC Society’s annual general meetings, April 11, noted that president Lorraine Jerema remains in office until she leaves the area. A new president will be sought after that. The following board was elected/re-elected: vice president, Gary Cleveland; secretary, Susan Pizzuto; treasurer, Theresa Draper; and directors Barb Goddard, Rene Lafavor, Mai Pedersen, Barb Weston, Lyndamae McNabbWilson and Jim Zailo.

Tailgate market

Lyndamae McNabb Wilson, of Treasures, is hosting Sheridan Tailgate & Vendors’ Sales in the Sheridan Market parking lot, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. every Saturday from May 21. There is no charge for vendors this year and no need to book. Info: Lyndamae at 250-395-0173.

Other news

Many Interlakes residents were saddened to learn that Marilyn Koch, previously of Bridge Lake, passed away April 14 at age 82. Marilyn was particularly active with the Log Cabin Quilters and the Bridge Lake Duplicate Bridge Club. Friends send deepest sympathies to her husband, Win.

LCQ hosts Community Quilting, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesdays, May 11 and 25 at ICC. Members-only meet May 18.

Birthday bubbly goes to Nicki Bonter, Penny Millway, Dave Ostlund and Jason Ruscheinsky.

