Bridge Lake Fair planning underway

There is a little advertising space available in this year’s Bridge Lake Fair booklet which comes out in May and is “on the streets” until the Fair on August 20-21. A business card ad costs $15, a quarter-page is $25 and a half-page is $50. Call this writer by March 29 if you would like a space.

This year’s Container Contest requires plants to be grown in any HAT. Its prizes are generously donated by Horse Lake Garden Centre, La Petite Diane Furniture Refurbishing and Dan & Sharon.

The Fair will not have any corporate baking competitions this year, but is expected to include demonstrations, including Saori Weaving by Siana Kelly, quilling by Mai Pedersen and pencil drawing by Bryan Austerberry.

Meetings

The monthly board meeting at Interlakes Community Centre (ICC), is 7 p.m., Monday, March 28.

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) for both Roe Lake & District Recreation Commission (RLDRC,) which owns all the facilities on behalf of every resident, and ICC, which runs all its programmes, is slated for 7 p.m., Monday, April 11. The AGM is open to all residents. All members will receive an agenda in advance.

Community events

Thanks to received donations and grants, RLDRC is delighted to be calling for quotes to construct its planned outdoor pickleball courts.

Log Cabin Quilters meet at ICC, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday, April 6.

Poker at ICC is April 9 and 23. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., play starts 7 p.m. sharp. Buy-in is $10 plus $2 for the hall. The bar is open during breaks.

Residents can look forward to a weekly Tailgate/Vendors’ Sale coming soon to the Sheridan Lake Market parking lot. Stay tuned for time and date.

Cheers

Birthday bubbly goes to Polly Black, Dawn Caldwell James, Claire Myers and Lola Sullivan.

Many congratulations to both Isabelle and Les Poirier, and Doreen and Jim Wishart, on their 63rd wedding anniversaries and to Celia and Joe Visscher on their 53rd.

