April 16 cartoon was offensive

A letter to the editor of the 100 Mile Free Press

To the editor,

Regarding the Cartoon on page A6, Thursday, April 16, 2020 paper:

As a Christian, I take exception to the cartoon depicting church attenders as idiots. In my view the cartoon was offensive, discriminating, and in very bad taste.

There were many religions around the world, not just in the U.S., whose followers still did what they always do at such a special and important season of the year (Easter/Ramadan, etc.) that is, to observe the customs and rituals of their particular religion which usually involves (large) crowds of people.

Contrary to what the news reported that some churches in the U.S. did, the churches in the Cariboo were (and will continue to for the foreseeable future) conducting virtual services from empty buildings (except for the minister and possibly some musicians, physically distanced) to their people who were in their own homes.

Because British Columbians have for the most part been doing what our chief medical health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, and Health Minister Adrian Dix keep reiterating over and over again that we must do, we have been able to “flatten the curve.” Let’s keep it that way so that we don’t go down the same path that our neighbours to the south seem to be taking.

Ginny-Lou Alexander,

Lay Missionary,

Cariboo Presbyterian House Church Ministry

Letters

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Earth Day: A new relationship to wildlife is needed for nature and people

Just Posted

South Cariboo residents make care packages for truckers

‘We’re going to set up again this Friday’

Chainsaws stolen from Nordic Ski Lodge

The weekly RCMP report for the 100 Mile House area

BREAKING: Pressy Lake Road being washed out by flooding

Residents of the community are checking in on one another as the waters rise

School District 27 organizes food deliveries for students

‘We’re putting food packages together for vulnerable families’

Vancouver China- Canada organization donates 100s of masks to Cariboo communties

Mayor Walt Cobb received 850 on behalf of Williams Lake

B.C. records 71 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Whether allergies or sniffles, B.C.’s top doctor urges people to stay home

PHOTOS: B.C. seniors offer advice to younger generations

Residents of Penisula Retirement Residence offer words of widsom via homemade signs

Feds pour $1.1B into COVID-19 vaccine development, tracking of cases

Smaller amounts will go to tracking and identifying different strains of the virus

B.C.’s COVID-19 emergency benefit for workers to launch May 1

Applications will be able to be made online at the beginning of May, and by phone a few days later

Horgan tells workers stay home if sick after COVID-19 outbreak at chicken plant

John Horgan says health investigators arrived at the United Poultry Co. Ltd. plant on Monday

RCMP Foundation establishes fund for Mountie killed in Nova Scotia rampage

Const. Heidi Stevenson was killed while on duty in Nova Scotia on April 19

COVID-19: B.C. care home site of virus recovery study, Bonnie Henry says

Valid antibody test should be available soon to measure immunity

Flood warnings upgraded for much of B.C.’s Cariboo, Chilcotin regions

Cache Creek has been placed under a state of local emergency as about 50 people were ordered to evacuate

B.C.’s COVID-19 outlook coming in early May, Premier Horgan says

No additional travel restrictions, provincial parks stay closed

Most Read