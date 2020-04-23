April 16 cartoon was offensive

To the editor,

Regarding the Cartoon on page A6, Thursday, April 16, 2020 paper:

As a Christian, I take exception to the cartoon depicting church attenders as idiots. In my view the cartoon was offensive, discriminating, and in very bad taste.

There were many religions around the world, not just in the U.S., whose followers still did what they always do at such a special and important season of the year (Easter/Ramadan, etc.) that is, to observe the customs and rituals of their particular religion which usually involves (large) crowds of people.

Contrary to what the news reported that some churches in the U.S. did, the churches in the Cariboo were (and will continue to for the foreseeable future) conducting virtual services from empty buildings (except for the minister and possibly some musicians, physically distanced) to their people who were in their own homes.

Because British Columbians have for the most part been doing what our chief medical health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, and Health Minister Adrian Dix keep reiterating over and over again that we must do, we have been able to “flatten the curve.” Let’s keep it that way so that we don’t go down the same path that our neighbours to the south seem to be taking.

Ginny-Lou Alexander,

Lay Missionary,

Cariboo Presbyterian House Church Ministry

