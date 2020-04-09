A song to help remember COVID-19 precautions

A song written to the editor of the 100 Mile Free Press

To the editor,

Here is a song to help children (and adults) remember COVID-19 precautions.

It is sung to the tune of the first few bars of Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star.

Here are things to keep in mind

To be smart and safe and kind.

Keep apart six feet or more,

Like the height of your front door.

If you have to cough or sneeze,

Use a tissue, use one please.

If you don’t have one of those,

Elbow over mouth or nose.

Soap and water help our fight

But we have to use them right.

Wash your hands a long, long time

While you sing this little rhyme.

Wendy Hamblin

100 Mile House

