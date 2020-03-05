A farewell to the Cariboo

A year ago, my life changed for the better. It began with a move across the country to a small town, presumably in the middle of nowhere, called 100 Mile House. If I were to reflect on the past, that has got to be the most courageous thing I have ever done, besides jumping out of a plane, willingly. Not only am I proud of that but grateful. This past year in 100 Mile has been one of the most memorable years that I will never forget.

I will soon begin that same drive I did a year ago, but this time I am heading home to Ontario. While I am excited to see my family, friends and the beloved city of Detroit, I am going to miss the Cariboo. I will miss the quirks of this small town that make it so unique, like being able to purchase fresh eggs from almost anywhere, including the barbershop and movie theatre. Clearly, I am still baffled by that.

I will miss the idea of being surrounded by rich cowboy culture. What am I supposed to do with a pair of cowboy boots and a hat in the city? Honestly, I will most definitely wear them out for some serious lewks. Though I won’t have any rodeos to go to this summer, I can boast about the ones I’ve been to, to my friends.

I am going to miss a lot of things about the Cariboo but the thing I will miss the most is the people. I have met a lot of people this past year. There are people who have become acquaintances because of work and others who have become good friends of mine. I am going to miss every single one of you. Everyone is so incredibly humble and I am thankful for being welcomed into the community the way I was.

I’m sad that I am leaving so soon, but I know I came here and did exactly what I set out to do. I am a different person than I was when I first arrived. I am smarter, more responsible and have acquired this western charm. The Cariboo influenced me in ways I didn’t think it could and I know it will be apart of me for the rest of my life.

As I leave, I can only hope that my writing has left a mark on the South Cariboo; a mark that will be remembered. It’s been a wonderful year here, and I have the community to thank for that.

