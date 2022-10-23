70 Mile Community Hall getting lots of use this fall

Activities at the newly renovated 70 Mile Community Hall are gearing up again with pancake breakfasts by donation and bake sales slated for the first Saturday of the month in the 70 Mile Community Club calendar of events.

70 Mile Community Club chair Ken Huber said the event was well attended and donations and bake sale revenue added up to close to $700, which is earmarked for the kitchen upgrades.

“The volunteers had a lot of fun (serving and cooking the pancakes) and that’s always a good thing. Sally Watson did the cooking and gave me a break from cooking the pancakes.”

There were also door prizes.

By-donation pancake breakfasts are scheduled for Nov. 5 and Dec. 3 from 9 to 11 a.m. Proceeds go towards phase 2 renovations of the hall kitchen and bathrooms.

Proceeds for poker events at the Community Hall on Nov. 19 and Dec. 17 go to the general account.

For more information on the poker events, contact Dennis Huber at 250-456-6050.

The club is renting out the hall for the Thompson-Nicola Regional District elections, and that revenue goes into the operational account.

Huber said a group of people recently joined the Community Club and they are interested in revitalizing the old equestrian arena that used to be on the left of the old community hall.

He added the group is speaking at the next general meeting on Nov. 5 at 1 p.m. about their ideas for bringing the arena back to life. However, that would have to be put to a club vote and agreed upon before any revitalization work would be done.

The club is also working on holding a Christmas craft fair on Nov. 26. More information will be forthcoming.

Huber said the club applied for more grants to finish the phase 2 work in the hall’s kitchen and bathrooms and the club hopes to get the approval before Christmas.

“Then we can start the work in the new year.”

Community fund society awards bursary and grant

This year, the 70 Mile and Area Community Fund Society was pleased to award a $500 bursary to Carmen Wilson to help with her studies at Thompson Rivers University, said society spokesperson Gail Mosley.

“This year, we have also been able to give a grant of $500 to the 70 Mile Community Club to go towards the renovation/upgrade of the 70 Mile Community Hall kitchen.

“Our society offers at least one, but often multiple, bursaries for students associated with our area (Watch Lake, Green Lake, Pressy Lake, 70 Mile and surrounding areas).”

The fund was initiated by monies left by the Parents Advisory Committee and the cross-country ski club of the 70 Mile Elementary School when it was closed, she explained. “That, supplemented with donations from individuals and organizations, and a grant from the Northern Development Initiative Trust (NDIT), is invested with the BC Interior Community Fund, enabling us to award an annual bursary in perpetuity.

“Our mandate enables us to also award a grant to a community organization if/when we have sufficient funds. We are very pleased to be able to award such a grant at this time.

For more information about the 70 Mile and Area Community Fund Society, Mosley asks people to email seventymilecommunityfundoutlook.com.

