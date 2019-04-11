2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The NHL Regular Season is over. Now it’s time for the playoffs.

Here’s are the first round match-ups:

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Columbus Blue Jackets

Tampa Bay has been on fire this season. On paper, they should win the Stanley Cup this year. They are the Eastern Conference and Atlantic Division champions and won the Presidents’ Trophy with 128 points. The most points in the regular season since the Detroit Red Wings in 1995-96 with 131 points. Adding the talent they have at their disposals such as Nikita Kucherov (128 points), Steven Stamkos (98), Braydon Point (92) and Victor Hedman (42). Also, Andrei Vasilevskiy is one of the best goalies this season, posting 39 goals and six shutouts.

It should be noted that Tampa has been a contender for a while now, always failing to get the final though. If they play like they have had all year though, it should be no problem.

The Blue Jackets should have been contenders this season, but midseason trade deadline drama distracted them. They’ve been on fire lately, but I just don’t see them getting past the team of the decade.

Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs

This will be the most interesting playoff series in the first round (maybe the entire playoffs) due to the history of the two teams. First off, they are both Original Six teams. The Leafs will also be looking for revenge after the three-goal meltdown in Game 7 last year. Both teams have a realistic chance of moving on from this round, with Boston having the edge due to Toronto’s poor form of late and frankly, having a stronger defence core .

Washington Capitals vs Carolina Hurricanes

Washington is the defending champion and as long as they have Alexander Ovechkin and Niklas Backstrom they are contenders. The Hurricanes are probably one of the most entertaining teams right now but this year isn’t theirs. Washington should win this series at the very least in five games.

Nashville Predators vs Dallas Stars

The Nashville Predators have been so close to getting their hands on the cup. Dallas has just slipped into the wildcard slot and the Preds should get the better of them, perhaps even a sweep. They have a talented roster on their hands who are hungry and after losing out to the Pittsburgh Penguins in the final in 2017 and the Vegas Golden Knights in the semi-final last year all hands are on deck.

Winnipeg Jets vs St. Louis Blues

Very close draw, both ending the regular season with 99 points. Should be one of the most interesting matchups because of that reason. No one on the Blues really shines, while Winnipeg has up and comers like Patrik Laine, Mark Scheifele, and Kyle Connor. Blake Wheeler was just shy of having another 90-point season.

Calgary Flames vs Colorado Avalanche

Calgary has been the shock of the season. At the beginning of the season, no one would have predicted them to be the best team to come out of the west. Five players have more than 70 points : Johnny Gaudreau (99), Sean Monahan (82), Elias Lindholm (78), Matthew Tkachuk (77) and Mark Giordano (75) . Colorado is still finding their feet and their core is getting better every year, however, they are still a few years away from mounting a title run.

San Jose Sharks vs Vegas Golden Knights

A rematch of the second round last season, it might end differently this season. Last year, Vegas won the series 4-2 but San Jose might be able to get the better of this year with home advantage. The Sharks need more from goalie Martin Jones in order to pull this off. He’s been shaky. On the plus side, the Sharks have the edge on star power. Las Vegas, on the other hand, will have to rely on their own goalie, Marc-Andre Fleury, to carry them.

