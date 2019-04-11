2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The NHL Regular Season is over. Now it’s time for the playoffs.
Here’s are the first round match-ups:
Tampa Bay Lightning vs Columbus Blue Jackets
Tampa Bay has been on fire this season. On paper, they should win the Stanley Cup this year. They are the Eastern Conference and Atlantic Division champions and won the Presidents’ Trophy with 128 points.
The Blue Jackets should have been contenders this season, but midseason trade deadline drama distracted them. They’ve been on fire lately, but I just don’t see them getting past the team of the decade.
Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs
This will be the most interesting playoff series in the first round (maybe the entire playoffs) due to the history of the two teams. First off, they are both Original Six teams. The Leafs will also be looking for revenge after the three-goal meltdown in Game 7 last year. Both teams have a realistic chance of moving on from this round, with Boston having the edge .
Washington Capitals vs Carolina Hurricanes
Washington is the defending champion and as long as they have Alexander Ovechkin and Niklas Backstrom they are contenders. The Hurricanes are probably one of the most entertaining teams right now but this year isn’t theirs.
Nashville Predators vs Dallas Stars
The Nashville Predators have been so close to getting their hands on the cup. Dallas has just slipped into the wildcard slot and the Preds should get the better of them, perhaps even a sweep. They have a talented roster on their hands who are hungry and after losing out to the Pittsburgh Penguins in the final in 2017 and the Vegas Golden Knights in the semi-final last year all hands are on deck.
Winnipeg Jets vs St. Louis Blues
Very close draw, both ending the regular season with 99 points. Should be one of the most interesting matchups because of that reason. No one on the Blues really shines, while Winnipeg has up and comers like Patrik Laine, Mark Scheifele, and Kyle Connor.
Calgary Flames vs Colorado Avalanche
Calgary has been the shock of the season. At the beginning of the season, no one would have predicted them to be the best team to come out of the west. Five players have more than 70 points. Colorado is still finding their feet and their core is getting better every year, however, they are still a few years away from mounting a title run.
San Jose Sharks vs Vegas Golden Knights
A rematch of the second round last season, it might end differently this season. Last year, Vegas won the series 4-2 but San Jose might be able to get the better of this year with home advantage. The Sharks need more from goalie Martin Jones in order to pull this off. Las Vegas, on the other hand, will have to rely on their own goalie, Marc-Andre Fleury, to carry them.
