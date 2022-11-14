108 Mile Ranch gears up for Christmas market

Pickleball in the 108?

The South Cariboo Pickleball Association is in talks with the 108 Mile RCA about potentially using community land near the hall to build a year-round indoor pickleball court, which could also host sports such as badminton, basketball, volleyball and indoor soccer. Secretary-Treasurer Larry Davis said the association has already started fundraising for the facility, which is expected to cost $1.2 million.

The sport – a cross between tennis and ping pong – is especially popular among seniors. It is easier on the joints than tennis, the racket is smaller and the courts a quarter of the size.“The winters are long here,” Davis said. “If you don’t play hockey or curl, there’s not a lot to do.”

Jackson named 108 Mile Citizen of the Year

Congratulations to Dan Jackson, who was named the 108 Mile Ranch Citizen of the Year.

Jackson, who moved to the community in 2006 and has been the hall maintenance manager for the past decade, beat out six others for the coveted title. He is also a member of the 108 Citizens on Patrol and delivers welcome packages to newcomers.

Graham Allison, Chris Betuzzi, Mike Marcuzzi, Robin Nadin, Carol Thorne, Robbin Edwards, Herb Carter and Ross Peddie also received 108 Mile Community Service Awards, while Ralph Dumbs and Kevin Oliffe were handed Certificates of Appreciation for donating their time and skills to the projects at the hall.

New hall manager

Kayla Pede took on the role of the new 108 Mile Ranch community hall manager, succeeding longtime managers Carol Thorne and Bruce Biedler. The pair were thanked for their commitment to the hall and the community in general. Over the past year, the hall has seen robust rentals, including pilates, a music circle, bingo and martial arts, as well as a games club in November, AA Club, Oktoberfest, weddings and birthday parties.

Christmas Market at the Heritage site

The 108 Heritage site is gearing up for its annual Christmas market, Dec. 11.The barn is already booked with vendors, with another six to set up outside. Anyone interested in booking an outside table can call Ulli Vogler at 250-398-0841.

AGM

It was a great turnout at 108 Ranch Community Association’s Annual General Meeting Oct. 29, with 56 members of the public in attendance.

President Ingrid Meyer urged the public to sign up as association members, noting there are only 47 business members, 36 lifetime members and 51 individual members, which is “quite low considering the number of people in the 108.” The association’s finances could also use a boost. Treasurer Michele Spence said the RCA finished last year with only $5,000 and will close this year with $8,900 in the bank. However, long-time renters continue to be a source of revenue.

Fire department

The 108 Mile Volunteer Fire Department recently received a new incident command truck from Enbridge and will receive a Lucas 3 chest compression device on a short-term loan. The mobile unit, which is secured around the patient’s body, is equipped with a pump capable of 102 compressions per minute. The department has applied for grants for firefighting equipment.

Lake life

Al Richmond, Area G director for CRD, said work is underway to develop a low mobility trail to the main beach, connecting with the new fishing dock and picnic tables. Bree Construction was also slated to start work on creating a new creek and bridge installation at 108 Lake to replace an historical dam that flooded the trails last year.

He reminded the public that ATVs are not allowed on the greenbelt trails or across the highway as that is private land. He noted he has been asking for more signs on the trails to help protect the local grasslands.

