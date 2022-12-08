108 Mile Ranch celebrates Christmas light-up

There’s plenty of beautiful light displays to see this year

The 108 Mile Ranch is lit up for Christmas.

Members of the 108 Mile Ranch Community Association toured the community Monday night to choose the best display in the annual holiday lights contest. The home at 4745 Kitwanga Dr. once again wowed the judges and was given a “most consistent” winner award: a $10 gift card for the Rusty Iron Coffee Co.

In the general category, a home at 5370 Annaham Cres., took the top spot with its unique country Christmas display, winning two passes to a round of golf at the 108 Mile Golf Resort. Other winners included: 5335 Annaham Cres., 4954 Kyllo Rd., 5373 Kallum Dr., 5365 Annaham Cres., and 4892 Stewart Rd. All winners received two passes to the golf resort, or a $10 coffee voucher.

Honourable mentions were given to 4854 Stewart Rd. and 5306 Kallum Dr.

Although these were deemed to have the most ‘wow’ factor, there are other great displays across the community. For a glimpse of Christmas – and to get into the holiday spirit – check out these streets: Annaham Crescent, Block Drive, Donsleequa Road, Easzee Drive, Gloinnzun Drive, Gutman Court, Kallum Drive, Kinncum Road, Kitwanga Drive, Kyllo Road, Peasum Court, Stewart Road and Telqua Drive.

Countdown

to Christmas!

Still looking for that perfect gift? The 108 Heritage Market will be held this Sunday, Dec. 11.

It’s a great place to gather, meet up with friends and find that cool Christmas gift. Vendors include everything from fishing flies to baking, gnomes, knitting and preserves. The Wranglers BBQ will be on site.

The event runs from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.



