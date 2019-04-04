100 Mile House is a wonderful community to live in.

To the editor,

Just a short note to say how courteous the folks are in 100 Mile House.

I’m temporarily using a cane as the result of surgery. While I hobble along, I am noticing constant courtesies wherever I go.

I seem to drop my cane frequently and before I can even think of bending over to collect it, someone has already passed it to me. When I’m navigating the parking lots of the grocery stores, vehicles either slow down or come to a complete stop until I’ve hobbled by. People are graciously opening doors for me and offering to carry packages for me.

This whole experience is leaving me overwhelmed. I’ve never experienced anything like this before and [I] reason it’s because I’m visibly handicapped at the moment… a “place” I’ve never been before.

100 Mile House is a wonderful community to live in. I just want to acknowledge the kindness of ordinary people.

Thank you.

Joanne Hirshfield

108 Mile Ranch

Previous story
COLUMN: Getting a handle on B.C.’s export economy

Just Posted

NDIT announces new housing programs for Northern B.C.

The programs will help local governments create new, market-based housing units

CWHL and the NWHL

A weekly sports column from the 100 Mile Free Press

Speech arts kick off 100 Mile’s Festival of the Arts

‘Such a gift to the kids.’

Botched carbon tax execution

On April 1, B.C’s carbon tax went up to $40 a tonne.… Continue reading

Local incidents involving knife and multiple area thefts

The weekly police report for the South Cariboo area

VIDEO: Behind the scenes of wildfire training ahead of B.C’s busiest season

Practicing exiting a hovering aircraft helps ensure firefighters can attend any fire site

B.C. herring fishery ends for another season, controversy over catch continues

Critics say 75,000 people signed a petition calling for an end to the herring fishery in the Strait of Georgia

50 murder counts filed on New Zealand mosque attack suspect

The man wants to represent himself

Legacies of Broncos bus crash include truck safety, seatbelts and organ donation

There are plans for a permanent roadside memorial at the crash site

Report about violence against Downtown Eastside women calls for change

Red Women Rising: Indigenous Women Survivors makes 35 recommendations

Federal health minister says national task force on chronic pain first step

Chronic pain affects one in five Canadians and is often addressed with opioids

No regrets in SNC-Lavalin affair, Wilson-Raybould and Philpott say

Trudeau tries to re-establish himself as a feminist and supporter Indigenous Peoples

Man charged with sex assault in B.C. involving girls under age of 10

Wesley Clarkson has been charged with alleged offences in New Westminster, Penticton and Naramata

RCMP ask public to help find missing Prince Rupert man

Kevin Bell was last seen at the Rupert Square Mall on March 28, 2019

Most Read