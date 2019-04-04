To the editor,

Just a short note to say how courteous the folks are in 100 Mile House.

I’m temporarily using a cane as the result of surgery. While I hobble along, I am noticing constant courtesies wherever I go.

I seem to drop my cane frequently and before I can even think of bending over to collect it, someone has already passed it to me. When I’m navigating the parking lots of the grocery stores, vehicles either slow down or come to a complete stop until I’ve hobbled by. People are graciously opening doors for me and offering to carry packages for me.

This whole experience is leaving me overwhelmed. I’ve never experienced anything like this before and [I] reason it’s because I’m visibly handicapped at the moment… a “place” I’ve never been before.

100 Mile House is a wonderful community to live in. I just want to acknowledge the kindness of ordinary people.

Thank you.

Joanne Hirshfield

108 Mile Ranch