June 1, 2022

In loving memory ~

It is with great sadness that the family of Wayne Durk announce his passing.

Wayne was born in Wetaskiwin AB to Yvonne and George and was one of seven children.

His family moved around Alberta in Wayne’s younger years with them finally settling down in North Bend BC. Wayne moved to 100 Mile House in 1985 with his wife and growing family, this friendly community is where he stayed until his passing.

Wayne loved the outdoors; hunting, fishing, riding horses and his motorcycle were hobbies he enjoyed throughout his life.

Wayne is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Marguerite; Children; Anthony(Miranda), Nicole(Chris), Josh(Katie), Jordan(Nadine) and Natasha. Grandchildren; Cole(Alyssa), Nathan, Hailey, Khloe, Brooke and Violet. Great Grandchild Greyson.

Wayne will be dearly missed by all those who loved and knew him.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday June 11th at 1:00pm at Interlakes Community Hall 7592 BC-24 Lone Butte, BC.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to Brain Canada (braincanada.ca).