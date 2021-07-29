1949-2021 ~ With sadness we announce the passing of Phil Lundeen.

Phil was born in Vancouver BC to Muriel and Lawrence Lundeen and was one of four siblings.

Phil enjoyed playing baseball and hockey while growing up and continued to play both sports throughout his adult life.

Phil moved to 108 Mile Ranch in 1977 and lived in the 100 Mile area for the rest of his life.

He met many great people in this small community. Phil loved golfing, going to the 108 community hall dances and hanging out at the pub.

Phil had always been a private person and as his health began to decline, he kept to himself.

He is survived by his partner, Cindy, daughter, Katie and grandchildren Hailey and Khloe.

Our hearts are sad but are happy to know that Phil is at peace and has been reunited with his son (Ben).

In lieu of services, please consider donating to the COPD Foundation at copdfoundation.org in memorial of Phil.

