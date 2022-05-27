May 27, 2022

1941-2022 ~ With deep sadness our family has to announce the passing of our dear wife, mother and grandmother. Marilyn with her family came to 100 Mile House in 1955, After settling in and courtship she married Donald A Jens in 1958 and had three sons Donald (Rob), Richard and Glen.

She was pre diseased by Donny in 1994.

Marilyn was fortunate to have met and married her second husband Jack M. Shaw in 2003, our family was expanded with Mel’s sons Mike and Dan.

Mom in later years was a traveller, together with Mel she got to see many wonders of the world and had many stories of her adventures. Being an avid crafts person she always had a project or two on the go. She always showed great kindness and interest in her grandchildren and great grandchildren, always talking about them.

She will be greatly missed by all who knew her, and she will be in our hearts forever. Private interment and family gathering to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Canadian Cancer Society in her name.

Obituary