Notice of Public Hearing

The District of 100 Mile House will hold a Public Hearing in the Municipal Council Chambers, located at 385 Birch Avenue (Fourth Street entrance), 100 Mile House, on Tuesday, Jan. 10th, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. to consider public comments on a Change of Hours of Liquor Service application from the Cask and Cleaver, located at:

Lot 1, Plan 13445, except Plan 38708, DL 31, Lillooet District; also known as 175 Cariboo Hwy 97.

The change of hours, if approved, would allow the Cask and Cleaver to operate from 10 am to midnight daily.

The proposed Change of Hours of Liquor Service application may be inspected during normal working hours in the Municipal Office, 385 Birch Avenue until 4:00 p.m. Jan. 10, 2023. Note: the office will be closed Dec. 26, 2022 to Jan. 2, 2023. If you deem your interests to be affected by this application, please submit your comments in writing or attend the Public Hearing and you will be given an opportunity to be heard.

If you require information regarding this application, please contact the undersigned at 250-395-2434.

Joanne Doddridge

Director of Economic Development and Planning