Young Lake wildfire grows to 1,400 hectares

Assessment to determine if more properties should be evacuated

Update: The Young Lake wildfire is now estimated to be 2,631 hectares in size after heightened fire behavior over the past few days, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Wildfire personnel is onsite setting up structure protection apparatus on properties in the area after the fire pushed to the northeast towards Eagen Lake and Sharpe Lake.

“Air tankers are unable to action at this time due to poor visibility and will action when conditions allow,” BCWS said in an update.

A wildfire officer has been flying in the area via helicopter to assess the fire and determine if a recommendation needs to be made for an expansion of the existing evacuation orders and alerts in the area.

Original story:

A BC Wildfire officer is doing an aerial assessment today of the Young Lake wildfire to determine if there is a need to expand the evacuation order after the fire grew to an estimated 1,400 hectares.

Information officer Madison Smith said the fire experienced some increased fire behaviour late Tuesday afternoon, pushing toward the northeast. Six BCWS personnel were on site yesterday setting up structure protection units and constructed a handguard around properties.

The fire, burning 35 kilometres from 70 Mile House, has prompted evacuation orders for 56 properties, while an additional 231 properties in the area remain on evacuation alert.

