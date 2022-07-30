Students in the Women in Trades program assist in the construction of a wood structure at the 108 Mile Heritage Site. (Photo Submitted) Students in the Women in Trades program assist in the construction of a wood structure at the 108 Mile Heritage Site. (Photo Submitted)

Women in Trades spruce up 108 Mile Ranch

A dozen women showed off their carpentry skills at the 108 Heritage Site

The 108 Mile Heritage Site got a spruce up last week from the first group from the Women in Trades Exploratory Program in 100 Mile House.

Eleven women participated in the Thompson Rivers University program, which teaches them various skills in carpentry, mechanical, electrical, and welding. TRU has previously offered similar programs in the region, but this is the first in 100 Mile House.

Marie Weisbeck, community coordinator for TRU Community Education and Workforce Training, said the program gives women an opportunity to “dip their feet in the water.”

“It’s a great opportunity for women in the community to learn something new and hopefully in the end obtain their red seals,” said Weisbeck.

The 12-week program, funded by the ITA, involves mostly practical study. The women recently completed their third week of carpentry, which will be followed by one week of mechanical, two weeks of electrical and two weeks of welding training.

Weisbeck said the carpentry component was at the Heritage Site by chance after TRU put a plea out to work for a non-profit project. The group was busily working away at the site last week, constructing various projects, including wood structures, garbage bins, planters, picnic tables and benches.

A concrete pad was also expected to be poured last Friday, the final day of the carpentry portion of the program.

“I’m extremely happy and appreciate all the work, especially after two years of COVID,” said Ulli Vogler, president of the 100 Mile House & District Historical Society. “We struggled with money and everything and that was a great addition to support the 108 Heritage Site.”

She said they would like to host TRU again for another project.

Weisbeck said the program has so many benefits, including providing the women with the training to earn a stable wage for living.

Robin Bercowski, coordinator for the Women in Trades program, said she was “super happy with the way it turned out.”

“We’re really looking forward to the next one and to see what they do with the mechanics, the welding and the electrical.”

Weisbeck said they are hoping something will come up in the community that they can work on when those portions happen, “as it’s just nice to be able to contribute to the community.”

The welding component of the program is currently planned to take place at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary. Anyone with projects can email Marie Weisbeck at mweisbeck@tru.ca. Any local businesses looking for apprentices can contact TRU at witt@tru.ca.


Raven Roussel (left), Robin Fry, Jenna Bauer, Kayla Nasby and Martina Page have taken part in the Thompson Rivers University Women in Trades program over the last three weeks, recently finishing the carpentry part of the program. They stand next to a garbage bin they built. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Back left to right, Kaia Quinn, Abbey Reeves, Jenna Bauer, Kayla Nasby, Robin Fry, Raven Roussel and Martina Page were part of the 11 participants in the Thompson Rivers University Women in Trades Program. They built a well cover for the 108 Mile Heritage Site as part of the carpentry component of their course. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Kayla Nasby and Martina Page take part in the TRU Women in Trades Legacy Project at the 108 Heritage Site. (Photo Submitted)

