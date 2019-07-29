Woman confirms brother was pilot in plane crash north of Port Hardy

Al McBain’s sisters found out Sunday after returning from a camping trip

The sister of pilot Al McBain confirmed he was killed in the float plane crash, on Addenbroke Island, along with three others on Friday, July 26.

Addenbroke Island is approximately 85 kilometres north of Port Hardy.

Some reports indicate the company that ran the float plane operation confirmed McBain as an employee, but did not officially identify any of the four people who died on board.

“Yes, he was the pilot,” Nathalie Chambers told Black Press. “I’m so devastated and shocked that this would’ve happened because he was a perfectionist beyond measure.”

Five people were rescued, with three sent to a local hospital and two airlifted to Vancouver.

On its Facebook page, Seair Seaplanes said, “We are deeply saddened by the devastating accident on Friday, and our hearts are heavy.”

Chambers had been camping over the weekend at the Walbran Valley when the crash occurred. There, the weather was rough, and she wonders if that was a factor in the crash.

“We experienced some really bad weather, and I think that that weather was felt all over the Coast,” she said.

She was out of wifi range while away and only found out about her brother when she returned from camping on Sunday.

RELATED STORY: 442 Squadron rescues survivors of plane crash near Port Hardy

Following the crash, 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron out of 19 Wing Comox was called to assist in the recovery and rescue mission, responding with a Cormorant helicopter (CH-149 Cormorant) and the (CH-115) Buffalo fixed wing aircraft, and a total of 13 crew members.


