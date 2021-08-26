Williams Lake RCMP take woman brandishing sword into custody with help of police dog

The woman was near Williams Lake City Hall when the incident occurred

A woman is in hospital undergoing a mental health assessment and is being treated for minor injuries after being arrested for allegedly brandishing a sword near Williams Lake City Hall Thursday (Aug. 26).

RCMP Cpl. Brett Squire, media relations officer for the Williams Lake detachment, said police received a called at approximately 4:41 p.m. Thursday afternoon of a report of the woman with a sword on the grassy area in front of city hall.

“Upon the arrival of police officers, the female immediately picked up a sword and began threatening police,” noted Squire in a news release.

The woman, 43, was arrested with the assistance of the Police Dog Service.

Squire said the suspect, who is known to police, was transported to hospital following her arrest. He noted there were no injuries to police or the public.

Squire said following treatment, the suspect may face charges of assault with a weapon, uttering threats, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose as well as failure to comply with undertakings and several release orders.

“The Williams Lake RCMP appreciate the members of the public who came forward with witness accounts or cell phone footage of this incident. If any other members of the public have information or video to provide, please contact the Williams Lake RCMP at (250) 392-6211, and reference file 21-7234.

