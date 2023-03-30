Williams Lake RCMP request public’s assistance locating missing 16-year-old boy

Stanley Young, 16, was last seen on Wednesday, March 29 in downtown Williams Lake

RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old boy last seen in downtown Williams Lake near Oliver Street and Third Avenue on March 29, 2023 at 3:30 p.m.

Stanley Young is described as a Caucasian male, standing six feet tall, weighing 150 pounds with short sandy blonde hair, hazel eyes and a scar on the right side of his neck.

Stanley was last seen wearing a light green/blue coat, black jogging pants, a light blue shirt and carrying a Mandalorian backpack.

Anyone with information about Stanley or where he might be, is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.



