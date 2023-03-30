Williams Lake RCMP are requesting assistance to locate Stanley Young, 16, last seen in Williams Lake on Wednesday, March 29. (RCMP file photo)

Williams Lake RCMP request public’s assistance locating missing 16-year-old boy

Stanley Young, 16, was last seen on Wednesday, March 29 in downtown Williams Lake

RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old boy last seen in downtown Williams Lake near Oliver Street and Third Avenue on March 29, 2023 at 3:30 p.m.

Stanley Young is described as a Caucasian male, standing six feet tall, weighing 150 pounds with short sandy blonde hair, hazel eyes and a scar on the right side of his neck.

Stanley was last seen wearing a light green/blue coat, black jogging pants, a light blue shirt and carrying a Mandalorian backpack.

Anyone with information about Stanley or where he might be, is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.


