Williams Lake RCMP cordon off portion of Midnight Drive Friday morning

Williams Lake RCMP are on scene in the 300 block of Midnight Drive Friday, May 6. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)Williams Lake RCMP are on scene in the 300 block of Midnight Drive Friday, May 6. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
A portion of Midnight Drive is closed off in the 300 block Friday, May 6. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)A portion of Midnight Drive is closed off in the 300 block Friday, May 6. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake RCMP have a portion of the 300 block of Midnight Drive blocked off Friday morning, May 6.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Del Byron confirmed a “serious” investigation is underway, but said he could provide no other comment at this time.

At 9 a.m. there was yellow police tape stretching across the entire street, two police vehicles on scene and a small portable tent canopy set up on the east side of the road.

More to come


