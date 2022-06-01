Angel Emile. (RCMP handout)

Williams Lake RCMP ask public’s assistance locating missing 19-year-old woman

Angel Emile was last seen May 20 and reported missing May 30, 2022

The Williams Lake RCMP are asking the public’s assistance to locate Angel Emile last seen on Friday, May 20, 2022.

Cpl. Brett Squire, media relations officer, said police received a report that she was missing on Monday, May 30, after failing to check in for curfew.

Angel, 19, is described as an Indigenous woman, four feet and nine inches tall, weighing 90 pounds, with brown eyes and long, black straight hair.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black leggings, with a black and white Puma backpack.

Anyone with information about her or where she might be is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.


